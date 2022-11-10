WOONSOCKET – After voters chose not to return him to the City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Daniel Gendron said he has no regrets about his efforts to remove former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office.
Gendron finished with the eighth highest vote share of 7.3%.
“Of course I’m disappointed, but I think clearly, there may have been a drive of people who may not have understood or accepted the hearing,” he said.
Still, he added that “given the exact same situation and knowing the outcome,” he’d do it again.
He said he’ll be looking to the new council to pick up with the current council’s investigation into this year’s tax assessment, which resulted in huge property tax increases for residents, particularly of multi-family properties, and sparked general outrage expressed by residents at several City Council meetings. The city has been working with a resident who has a financial background to unravel what went wrong with the assessment, and Gendron said continuing that work may be one of the most important things the new council will have to complete.
Gendron also said he wouldn’t rule out running for election again, though for what office, he’s not yet sure.
“The day after you lose is the most bitter day,” he said, but added that his time both on the council and in the Mayor’s Office has been rewarding, and that some employees he’s worked with at City Hall over the past month have had positive feedback for him.
“I feel good. I feel good about what I accomplished,” he said. “It’s been personally beneficial to me. I also feel that I’ve brought some benefit to [City Hall employees]. I’ll forever remember some of the particular comments that have been made about me.”
Council member John Ward was the only council member who voted to remove former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt who won reelection. He received the smallest vote share of the top seven council candidates, with 7.9%, but said when he saw early returns, he expected the result.
“I woke up this morning in the same situation as I woke up in yesterday morning,” he said, adding that he is still only one member of seven sitting on the council.
He attributed the results to Baldelli-Hunt’s campaign efforts on behalf of her seven endorsed council members, particularly because she had no opponent to campaign against.
“It was hard to manage a financial volley,” Ward said. “Naturally, we were going to lose votes.”
Ward said he will not conduct business differently than he has been in the new council term, promising to evaluate each issue as it arises. He said he had already been in touch with some of the newly elected council members on Wednesday.
“We’ve wished each other well, and look forward to doing our job.”
Roger Jalette, who received almost 4% of the vote, the eleventh highest, said he and the other incumbents not endorsed by Baldelli-Hunt were “outmanned.”
“They outworked us and they outspent us,” he said. “I will honestly tell you that I’m afraid for the city of Woonsocket.”
Jalette said he is not sure yet whether he will run for another term in two years, but that in the meantime, he’s concerned a lack of knowledge on the current council may lead to mistakes that could “hurt the city.”
“I’ll be paying attention to see if the City Council consists of people who have their own minds,” he said, adding that he hopes that they don’t just follow each other or Baldelli-Hunt. “People in Woonsocket need to pay attention to their council more than they have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.