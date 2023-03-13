PROVIDENCE – Two bills introduced to the General Assembly last month aim to make government more transparent by expanding the public records law and allowing remote options for open meetings.
“I’ve always been a huge proponent of open government and transparency,” said Rep. Joseph Solomon (D-Warwick), one of the bill’s sponsors. “The public records request law hasn’t really been updated in some time and it was fine for an update.”
The Access to Public Records Act, referred to as APRA, passed in Rhode Island in 1979, 13 years after Congress enacted the Freedom of Information Act allowing citizens to request documents from federal agencies. The APRA hasn’t been updated since 2012.
Several of the proposed changes open up more of the documents produced by police departments to public inspection, including body camera footage and internal investigation reports. Sen. Louis DiPalma (D-Little Compton), citing body camera footage as an example, said most of the changes to the bill simply address advances in technology that have become commonplace since the last time APRA was updated substantially.
Rhode Island passed legislation in 2021 to equip every frontline police officer with a body-worn camera. Roughly one year later, the Attorney General’s office announced a statewide policy governing the rules and regulations for body-worn cameras, developed in consultation with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association. Departments were required to adopt the policy in order to get grant money to implement cameras on their forces.
The Attorney General’s policy does specify that footage from body-worn cameras is subject to APRA requests, but has a provision that keeps footage related to use of force incidents private until “substantial completion of the investigation” into the incident by the Attorney General. The proposed bill closes this loophole, mandating that footage of use of force incidents be available under APRA within 30 days, redactions allowed, notwithstanding the presence of an ongoing investigation.
The bill also makes police forces of private colleges subject to APRA and adds that police officers’ “initial narrative reports” of incidents or arrests is also subject to release under the law.
“How do you make e more information available that should be available without giving away private information?” DiPalma said, adding that many of the changes regarding access to police information came on the heels of increased scrutiny of law enforcement in the past couple years.
DiPalma said he had input on the bill from six groups, including the New England First Amendment Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Press Association. Although he said he anticipates changes after the bill is heard in committee, he said he hopes having those six groups involved early in the process will help move the legislation forward smoothly.
“It was phenomenal to have the people we did,” he said. “The folks I worked with are experts in this.”
The bill also opens up elected officials’ correspondence to the APRA. Under the current legislation, any correspondence of or to elected officials is exempt from release, but the proposed change would make correspondence relating to official acts or duties subject to the law. Subpoenas issued by a government entity regarding official business would also be open under the law.
“We need to pull back the curtains on government,” Solomon told the Call. “Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is spent.”
Solomon said it was coincidental that the bill reforming APRA was introduced around the same time as a bill to make government meetings more transparent and accessible. A bill introduced by Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Charlestown) and Rep. Justine Caldwell (D-East Greenwich) would allow advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconferencing and allow residents to testify remotely.
Advocates pointed out that public participation in local meetings increased during the pandemic when the majority of meetings were held remotely as a safety precaution, but has fallen again now that the remote option is less available.
“During COVID, we had a record number of parents advocating for their kids because they could watch committee meetings while taking care of babies, supervising homework, cooking dinner or putting kids to bed, then jump in to testify when it was their turn to speak,” said Leanne Barrett, senior policy analyst at Rhode Island Kids Count, in a statement.
Paired with a provision in DiPalma and Solomon’s bill that would require all documents for discussion at open meetings to be posted electronically with the agenda on the Secretary of State’s website, the open meetings bill would make it possible to follow and participate in an open meeting entirely remotely.
“The pandemic did a lot of bad things; it did some good things,” DiPalma said, referring to remote meetings.
DiPalma said the open meetings bill was part of broader conversations about transparency in government but a purposeful decision was made to introduce the bills separately.
“If we want more people to be engaged and have a voice in their government, we need to make it easier for people to fit this into their already hectic and busy lives, and we need to make it more accessible for seniors or anyone else who has a hard time getting to the meetings,” Gu said in a statement.
The open meetings bill has been referred to the House State Government and Elections committee and is not yet scheduled for a hearing. The twin APRA reform bills have been referred to committees in the House and Senate and have not yet been scheduled for hearings.
