Tourism Council launches river capsule to collect data on Blackstone’s flow
WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS – This time around, throwing a chunk of plastic into the Blackstone River has a good cause.
This particular piece of plastic is known as “River Scout One,” and it’s a data collection tool launched by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council to study how pollutants flow down the river. It was launched at noon from Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday.
The capsule itself is actually a modified “Subsafe sandwich container,” a product featured on “Shark Tank” that is designed to keep sub-style sandwiches intact and dry inside a cooler. Though the product’s webpage advertises “crush-proof” eco-friendly plastic “three times stronger than steel,” BVTC reinforced it with watertight foam to make sure the battery-powered GPS tracker stays safe on its journey.
River Scout One’s inaugural run is the first of what BVTC hopes will be many experiments, said Samantha Jackson, director of river education. By watching the capsule’s journey from the start to end of the Blackstone River, the organization is looking to study how long objects take to traverse all 46 miles so it can better predict how different pollutants move through the water.
“If we find anything interesting on our first run, we might change our focus,” Jackson said.
The capsule’s GPS tracker is set to ping every three minutes. Any citizen scientists who are interested can follow River Scout One’s progress on BVTC’s webpage.
“We hope people see it on the tracker and say, ‘Oh that’s by my house,’” and go out to see it, Jackson said.
Because this is only the first experiment, Jackson said she doesn’t have a prediction for how long it may take for the capsule to reach the end of the river, or if it even will.
“I believe it’s definitely going to get stuck somewhere,” she said.
If that’s the case, the BVTC team will monitor it for about a week to see if it can unstick itself. If not, they may either go retrieve it or give it a poke and see if it can make it farther along before getting stuck again.
In addition to studying how pollutants flow down the river, Jackson said the project is also about promoting BVTC’s River Education programs, which mostly cater to school-aged children. To appeal to them, River Scout One is also equipped with its own mascot, a rubber duck wearing SCUBA gear, appropriately dubbed “SCUBA Duck.”
Information and updates on River Scout One, including the tracking website, and more information on the council’s educational programs, is available at rivertourblackstone.com.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.