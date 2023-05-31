WOONSOCKET – A good-sized crowd of George Nasuti’s friends and family navigated a challenging Memorial Day 5K run/walk that once again encouraged the participants with the late Woonsocket school department educator and a coach’s trademark slogan “Have respect, get respect.”
Nasuti, who died in February of 2014, had actually kicked-off the race benefiting Woonsocket Education Department sports programs with the help of community members and friends in 2013 and completed the course with its first-time participants. The fundraising race has been run by Nasuti’s wife, Carol, and her volunteers from Judy Sullivan’s The Gym LLC and Woonsocket schools nine times now since the inaugural event.
Many of those on the road in East Woonsocket Monday morning were friends of Nasuti’s, former students, or knew the Woonsocket school administrator and teacher in some way. Others came to find out what the event was all about after seeing it online or in the media.
The route changed this year to a start near the Leo A. Savoie Elementary School but still included its two significant hills on Mendon and Diamond Hill Road before giving the participants a chance to recover on the downhill side following Elder Ballou Meeting House Road to the start and finish at Conrad Street.
Ryan Martley of Pascoag was first in with a time of 19:14, former Villa Novan runner Jamie Paolino of North Smithfield second with a time of 19:30. Oliver Hazard, also of North Smithfield, took third with a time of 20:18.
Mary Cobb of Becket, Mass., took the women’s crown with a time of 26:06, and was followed in the women’s race by Kenzie Kennedy of North Providence, 28:15:5, and Angela Lambert of Cumberland, 28:15.6.
Before she set the participants out on the course, Carol Nasuti offered her thanks to all of those showing up to keep her late husband’s memory alive while contributing to the school sports programs he cherished. About 230 had registered before the race and more were signing up before it started, Nasuti noted.
“We have runners that came to run here from Virginia, Kentucky and Florida who saw it online, thought it was a good cause and decided to come up and run,” Nasuti said.
“We see also see a lot of familiar faces out here, it’s wonderful,” Nasuti added.
The weather was perfect for the race compared to some of the past years in May and Nasuti was thankful for that as well.
And the crowd, including many families with children, also made the day a special one.
“A lot of family, a lot of friends, new friends and old friends,” Nasuti noted.
The race shifted from its past start on busy Diamond Hill Road to Leo A. Savoie, where another of George Nasuti’s fellow school administrators, Donna Coderre, is principal.
“It was wonderful that she’s involved,” Nasuti said of Coderre’s help in relocating the race.
As was the case in the past, members of the Woonsocket Police Department’s administration were out on the road with patrol officers helping the race volunteers direct the runners and walkers through the course.
“It’s an honor, it’s always a good race, a great racecourse and has great participation by the community so I’m glad we’re here to help,” Deputy Chief Thomas Calouro said.
The event kicked off with a short kids race that included the tossing of colored corn starch into the air at the finish to add to their fun.
Chief Thomas F. Oates said he was pleased to see a good crowd attending the event this year.
“It’s great and the weather couldn’t have been better for them,” Oates said.
The department’s volunteers also included Captains John Picard and Ed Cunanan and some department patrol members would be showing up on the road as the racers made their way through the course, the chief noted.
“It’s a great community event, and Carol does a great job with it every year keeping George’s memory alive,” Oates added.
The new venue also seemed to provide more space for the participants to register and pick up their numbers and the starting location on Conrad Street was also an improvement, according to the chief.
“It looks like it is going to be a good change,” Oates said.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who had gone to local schools with Nasuti, thanked the participants for keeping the event going over the years.
“I think that it’s great that the turnout is still so successful after all these years. It is truly a testament to George Nasuti because, generally speaking, things like this fade out after a number of years but not this one,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
“This one, stays strong and it is a testament to what he’s done for the community and the children in our schools,” the mayor added.
Carol Nasuti also had praise for the efforts of Judy Sullivan and the events many sponsors and contributors to help make the fundraising effort a success.
Sullivan is now running classes for her members at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island at its Social Street Club and Ellis Cooper, the club’s director, was also helping out this year, Nasuti noted. Cooper and his wife Brooke and other members of their family were seen out on the course with the rest of the participants.
The race also drew members of the City Council and local members of the General Assembly.
City Councilman John Ward crossed the finish line just before State Senator Roger Picard and Representative Steve Casey, as the three took on the course also drawing Council members Garret Mancieri and Christopher Beauchamp. Rep. Bob Phillips was also on hand working at Savoie.
“I thought it was wonderful, a good day for it, unfortunately I could only walk but next year I hope to run it again,” Ward, a past participant, said after finishing the course.
Ward, a past member of the school committee, knew Nasuti and respected his contributions to the community.
“He was a really nice guy and I’m glad they keep his memory alive by doing this every year and I look forward to more in the future,” Ward said.
Rep. Casey said while the weather was great, “the conversation,” out on the walk was the best part of the day as he crossed the line just behind Picard.
“I hope these two guys reconciled the budget between the house and the senate,” Ward added as the trio headed back to Savoie.
“That’s all it takes, a three-mile walk,” Casey said with a laugh as a they left.
