Funeral homes in Woonsocket, Pawtucket and across the state are being advised to limit funeral services to immediate family members and livestream those services to everyone else to comply with restrictions against large gatherings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cynthia Noble, president of Holt Funeral Home in Woonsocket, said she and her staff attended a webinar last week by the National Funeral Directors Association to get up to speed on the latesest national and state guidelines, as well as guidelines issued by the CDC pertaining to mass gatherings and funerals.
According to Noble, both the NFDA and CDC are asking that funerals be limited to a small number of mourners physically present and streamed online for everyone else.
As of today, funeral homes are officially mandated to keep visitation and or funeral attendance to no more than 25 people. Earlier this week, Gov. Gina Raimondo restricted public gatherings to no more than 25 people.
“We can still have viewing of the body. That hasn’t changed,” Noble said. “But to ensure social distancing the guidance we’re being given now is to limit attendance to immediate family and livestream the service for those who cannot attend.”
Noble said Holt Funeral Home has already purchased a livestreaming package that includes an IPad, extended camera lens and microphone.
“We’ve spoken to our local clergy and they are willing to livestream the church services as well,” she said.
Ted Wynne, president of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home on Broadway in Pawtucket, says he is in the process of putting together the equipment needed to livestream services.
It’s the new reality for funeral directors in that city who are scrambling to respond to social distancing guidelines.
“We’re working on that now,” he said. “The situation is changing every day so like everyone we’re figuring this out as we go. Our main focus now is to adapt to these changes while continuing to take care of our families to the best of our ability. Hopefully, we can turn this crisis around and get back to some semblance of normalcy.”
“We understand during this uncertain and difficult time, that many families will be unable to celebrate the life of their loved ones in a manner they are typically accustomed to,” Noble added. “By offering live streaming services at no extra cost we can help to include those who would not be able to participate otherwise. These streams will also be posted online for families to share with those who could not be in attendance.”
“While we realize that this does not replace conventional services, we hope that it will allow the families and friends to honor their loved one and begin the grieving process,” Noble added.
She said funeral directors are also encouraging families to have a small funeral now and then maybe a larger service later that encompasses more people.
As for visiting hours, the guidance being offered now is to limit the number of people at a wake to no more than 25 people. Options in the future could include staggering visitors or lengthening visiting hours. The same 25-person limit applies to burial at the cemetery.
Noble said they are advising those who are ill and at-risk such as the elderly and immune-compromised to stay home and not attend funeral services.
She also said that people shouldn’t be concerned about visting a funeral home because lobbies will be stocked with hand sanitizer and there is cleaning and sanitization of facilities multiple times a day.
Last week, the Diocese of Providence suspended all Masses and other liturgical services in until further notice because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Funerals and weddings may continue, but must be celebrated without Mass, the diocese said.
“The challenge is to make sure that we continue to adequately help our families in the grieving process in light of all of these changes that seem to be happening on a daily basis,” said Ronald R. Miller, funeral director at Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home in Woonsocket.
“The families we’ve spoken to in recent days are very much aware of what is happening and they are onboard with what we need to do so that’s been extremely helpful,” he said.
As for funeral planning, Holt Funeral Home is doing its part as far as social distancing is concerned by working with famlies over the phone and via email as much as possible.
“We still sit down with family members to discuss their needs or concerns, but we can get a lot of small things taken care of on the phone or by email,” said Chris Todd, general manager and funeral director. “Anything we can do to make a family more comfortable we will do.”
Todd say Holt Funeral Home will continue to deliver the same level of excellence to families in the community, adding the “health, well-being, and safety of our employees and the families we serve are of paramount concern.”
“We are mindful that this is a difficult time for everybody,” he said. “We are keeping up to date on the recommended guidelines and staying on top of every aspect of this changing situation and will we take every precaution to ensure everyone’s safety.”
“In this time of crisis, we want to do everything in our power to provide a caring and supportive environment and focus on what is in the best interest of our employees and families,” Noble added.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.