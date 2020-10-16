PROVIDENCE — Worried about a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo Thursday announced new restrictions and recommendations she hopes will reverse the trend, including a total crackdown on Halloween parties, the closure of small break rooms and common areas in workplaces and mask-wearing in small casual gatherings of family and friends you don’t live with.
Raimondo first sounded the alarm on Wednesday, saying new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been slowly ticking up over the last couple of weeks. The state’s percent positive rate Wednesday was over 2 percent, the highest it’s been in seven weeks. New hospitalizations last week also saw a big jump, up 106 from the previous week’s total of 67. The data reported on Thursday saw that trend continuing with 274 new cases and two new deaths. The total number of known cases is 27,438 and the death toll in Rhode Island is now 1,149.
According to yesterday’s data, there are currently 129 people hospitalized because of COVID-19. Twelve of those are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.
“We’re in a tough spot right now and not where we want to be. We have have to make some course corrections,” Raimondo said at her briefing yesterday. “If we don’t make adjustments now, things will get worse. The reason I’m here today is because we’re seeing the warning signs. We’re seeing the flashing yellow lights.”
Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said the increase in cases is not coming so much from large gatherings, but intimate indoor gatherings.
“The overwhelming problem and pattern we’re seeing now is small, informal and casual gatherings of family and friends where we feel comfortable and then let our guard down,” the governor said. “This means there aren’t as many levers I can pull. It’s harder to regulate and enforce our way out of this problem because most of what we’re seeing is happening in homes and backyards or in a workplace break room.”
Alexander-Scott said mask-wearing should now be the default.
“The reason we’re here today sounding the alarm is because the numbers are creeping up and we have to do something more,” she said. “We have to go beyond just wearing masks in restaurants and retail stores. The science tells us that being in a comfortable zone or personal space with people that we know and love is also the time to wear a mask because COVID is spreading in those situations.”
In addressing the holidays, Raimondo reiterated that, while trick-or-treating will be allowed this Halloween, large Halloween parties will not.
“I’m asking you please to forgo Halloween parties for one year in order to save lives,” she said. “If you do have your party you will be part of an increase in cases that is going to lead to more hospitalizations and more deaths. I’m asking you to do the right thing and know you will be saving lives and jobs and businesses in Rhode Island.”
Raimondo said there will be a heavy price to pay for those insisting on holding parties of greater than 15 people, including fines of up to $500 per person at the party as well as fines to individuals who attend the party. She said State Police and local police are tripling their enforcement presence around Halloween and Department of Business Regulation inspectors will be out in full force at bars and restaurants.
She also urged parents, teachers, principals and college administrators to crack down on high school and college Halloween parties.
“This isn’t forever. It’s just for now because we’re in a bad spot and we have to bend the curve again,” she said. “Next year there will be Halloween parties and plenty of ways to celebrate, but I’m asking everyone now to just pull together and do the right thing.”
Raimondo said next week she will announce new guidance for Thanksgiving. “I know a lot of people are making plans now and while there is no official prohibition, we’re asking people to keep it local and consider not traveling.”
Raimondo is also asking the state’s employers to close small break rooms and common areas in workplaces, which are often indoors, confined and have no windows.
“In a casual atmosphere like a break room people get relaxed, they’re chatting and not wearing masks and that’s where we’re seeing a rise in cases,” she said.
Effective Thursday, Raimondo said the state will issue new regulations requiring the closure of break rooms for the next 90 days, including all state buildings and offices. The new regulations will recommend that employers find alternatives to small break rooms, continue to let employees work from home if they can, make it easy for employees not to carpool and encourage employees to get tested even if they are asymptomatic.
Nicole Alexander-Scott added that mask-wearing is more important than ever.
“Each of us needs to be more vigilant about wearing our masks in those comfort zones and casual spaces when we are with people we know and love,” she said. “The data is showing us again and again those are the scenarios where COVID-19 is spreading here in Rhode Island and throughout the region.”
