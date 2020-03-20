PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Friday dismissed any notion that a “shelter in place” order or statewide lockdown was in her current planning, after the governors of California and New York ordered similar actions in their states, saying “if we were to completely shut down our economy, there would be massive consequences.”
“That is not something that’s in our current planning. You are hearing lots of rumors, there are a lot of rumors about a national lockdown, other states are doing a ‘lockdown’ or a ‘shelter in place.’ I don’t want to do that and that’s not the plan,” Raimondo said. “This is an unbelievable crisis, this is something no one’s ever dealt with before, none of us has ever dealt with anything like this. Every decision I make is primarily to protect the health and safety of Rhode Islanders, but every decision, there’s a balance and we do need to maintain some semblance of an economy.”
The governor’s daily press briefing took an unusual but not unexpected turn on Friday, as it was done remotely, with no reporters on site at the Statehouse and only a single television camera airing the press conference, which state officials said was done to minimize the size of the daily gatherings.
On Friday, as has been the case for much of the week, the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island increased.
According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, there were 10 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide count to 54.
These cases range in age from a “pediatric case” to a person in their 70s, and they include four women and six men. Alexander-Scott said that of this group, one had recently traveled to Estonia and one had also recently returned from New Jersey. All 10 are recovering at home.
While Alexander-Scott used her time at the podium to “hammer home” the importance of avoiding crowds, she also called on people to “reach out, make a call, send a text,” saying that now more than ever “community and connection is most important.”
“Make sure that each person in your life is getting the support they need during this time,” Alexander-Scott said.
The governor on Friday announced that she had fully activated the National Guard in response to the pandemic, as the state is in “crisis mode right now” and “trying to get this under control.”
Raimondo reiterated the importance of following the directions Rhode Islanders been given from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis – for restaurants, bars, and gyms to close; to work from home; to avoid crowds of 10 or more people; to stay home if you’re sick; to stay out of nursing homes and hospitals for visitation – in order to avoid the potential of a “total lockdown.”
“Rest assured, my mind is firmly on getting us to a place that we can think about getting back to some economic vitality and also right now I am not imposing shelter-in-place, again, because we have to maintain some semblance of an economy, but be safe and we are more serious than ever about these regulations and if they don’t work, then we are going to have to crack down even further,” the governor warned.
With the federal government pushing the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, Raimondo said that Rhode Island would be following suit, but she made a “special plea” to everyone in Rhode Island, asking that “if you can pay your taxes on time, please do it. If you can afford to do it, if you’re all set by April 15, just get your taxes in as soon as possible. We need to keep the government running, we need the funds in order to continue to provide these life-saving services. This is a time for every citizen to step up and do the right thing for the right reasons.”
During the question-and-answer session of Friday’s press conference, wherein members of the media sent their questions virtually, Raimondo said the state is currently performing between 100 and 200 coronavirus tests per day, but that she’d like to see that number up to around 500 to 600 daily to get to a place where the state feels “confident that we can have kind of easy access to everybody for testing and then we can quarantine them. We’re not there now.”
“The way we’re going to do that is we are going to access the private market … All morning today I’ve been on the phone with diagnostic companies and we’re going to get ourselves there. Now Rhode Island is doing some of the most tests per capita of any state in the country,” the governor said.
And with the weekend upon us, the governor called on Rhode Islanders of all ages to stay focused on the bigger picture, that something as simple as two days spent at home could potentially save countless lives.
“It’s the weekend, the weekend is a time we like to get together in big crowds, we like to go out, teenagers like to have sleepovers, don’t do it,” Raimondo said. “This weekend could be the most critical weekend in this entire fight. We are so close to keeping a lid on this, there’s so many people that have worked so hard to get us here. Hang in there with us.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
