PROVIDENCE – With more than 80,000 Rhode Islanders already tested for COVID-19 – roughly 3,000 people per day – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Wednesday outlined her plans to increase coronavirus testing in the coming months to 10,000 tests per day by July and 20,000 tests a day by the end of September.
According to the governor, most states in the country are testing 2 to 3 percent of their population, but Rhode Island is testing 7 percent of its population, saying that “should give you some comfort” that the state is doing 3.5 times better than most of the nation.
To her point that she’d like to see daily tests increase to 10,000 per day by July and 20,000 a day by September, Raimondo said this was in line with the goal of bringing students back to in-class learning by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“We need to ensure rapid, reliable, affordable testing for everyone who has symptoms. From the time you feel sick … between that time and 48 hours from that time, we want to make sure that you can get tested and you can get results. So that’s our goal for everybody: widely-available rapid testing for people who have symptoms,” Raimondo said.
“We want to be able to react quickly to an outbreak ... If you don’t get on the outbreaks either before they happen or right away, then that’s when you get into trouble, that’s what we have to work hard to avoid,” Raimondo said. Thus, she said, an outbreak response team would be deployed within four hours of a report of multiple cases discovered in places such as congregate care settings.
Additionally, an early warning detection system will need to be created to test “lots of people so we know ahead of time that there might be danger,” the governor said.
“As we move forward, where we need to get is to a place where we can be testing a lot of people, quickly pinpointing who is infected, get them into isolation, test everyone who they were in contact with, and if any of them are positive, isolate them. That requires a lot of testing, but it’s the best way to make sure that we never again have to shut down the economy,” Raimondo said. “I want to make that very clear, that is my top goal, that once we start the process of reopening, we never have to go back to what we’ve just lived through.”
A milestone that the state met on Wednesday, Raimondo said, related to antibody testing. The first round of antibody testing started earlier this week at four Stop and Shop locations across the state – in North Providence, Pawtucket, Cranston, and Newport – for employees only. Saying that the initial phase of this pilot program has gone well, Raimondo said the Rhode Island Department of Health has begun mailing letters to 5,000 randomly selected Rhode Islanders to visit one of those four locations to be tested.
“You don’t have to do it … But I’m asking you to do it because it’s the right thing for everyone in Rhode Island,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo on Wednesday announced 15 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 370 fatalities from the virus. Additionally, there were 272 new positive cases, which crossed the 10,000 case threshold in Rhode Island, as the state has a total of 10,205 positives of COVID-19. Of those, 324 are currently hospitalized, with 86 in intensive care and 60 on ventilators, according to information from the Rhode Island Department of Health.
“The stability in these numbers is certainly an important sign and we will continue to follow every single day as we have been doing,” Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said. Of the 15 announced deaths, one person was in their in 50s, two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and two were in their 90s.
Jonathan Bissonnette
