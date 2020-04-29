PROVIDENCE — Large music festivals, parades and cultural events, including the iconic Newport Folk Festival and popular Bristol Fourth of July Parade, will not be allowed in Rhode Island this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That was the early announcement Wednesday from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, who said she wants to prepare Rhode Islanders now for the fact that those popular summertime events will have to wait until next summer.
“That is a killer announcement for me to have to make and my stomach is in a knot as I think about Aquidneck Island, Newport, Westerly, the Bristol 4th of July Parade, the Newport Folk Festival, and all of the events we have that make Rhode Island great and that buoy our tourism economy,” Raimondo said at her daily coronavirus briefing at the State House.
“But in good conscience I cannot stand here and tell you that you’re going to be able to have those events in June, July and August in the way that you had hoped to have,” she said.
Raimondo’s announcement concerning large summer events comes as Rhode Island reports 12 more COVID-19 related fatalities and 321 new cases. There were 269 patients in the hospital as of yesterday, 80 of them in the ICU.
Rhode Island now has a total of 8,247 cases and its virus-related death toll stands at 251.
Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the latest deaths included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, four in their 80s, and three persons in their 90s.
Raimondo has announced a 4-phase plan to reopen Rhode Island, which will begin on May 9 if Rhode Islanders continue to adhere to the current stay-at-home order set in place through May 8. Since announcing that plan, Raimondo says she’s been asked repeatedly about big summer events.
The Newport Folk Festival, which was scheduled to be held July 31- Aug. 2 at Fort Adams in Newport, has already decided to cancel this year’s event, but some other major events were were still up in the air pending a directive from the state.
“If you’re planning a very large summer gathering - a Fourth of July parade, a large music festival, a huge cultural event with hundreds and hundreds of people - you are not going to be able to have that event in the State of Rhode Island this summer with those people in person,” a candid Raimondo said yesterday. “So I am asking you now to prepare yourselves to make alternative plans.”
Raimondo acknowledged that her decision will be a major blow to the state’s tourism and hospitality industries, saying she hopes to funnel some of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal stimulus assistance to those sectors.
Raimondo also addressed the question of large weddings planned for this summer.
“If you are planning a summer wedding in June or July with greater than 50 people, it’s not likely you’re going to be able to have that wedding in person this summer in Rhode Island,” she said. “We might be able to ease that restriction to 100 people in August, but I can’t make that promise now.”
Raimondo said she will offer more official guidance on weddings and large summer events next week.
“I know that a lot of you are planning right now, especially for the concerts and festivals,” she said. “Some of you have contracts that are due and I thought it was the right thing to do to let you know now that this summer, concerts, festivals and parades cannot happen.”
“It’s just not safe, especially if we want to get our kids back to school in the fall,” she added. “It’s really important that we take it easy this summer so we don’t have an outbreak.”
Raimondo says she is confident the state’s fight against the deadly virus will be won.
“I have great confidence where we are with the virus. There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’re planning for what comes ahead and even though there is a huge amount of hardship right now in Rhode Island we’re holding our own. Things are going to continue to get better and stronger every day as we move ahead.”
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.