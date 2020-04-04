PROVIDENCE — A somber Gov. Gina Raimondo on Saturday announced the deaths of three more Rhode Islanders due to coronavirus (COVID-19) illness while also predicting the crisis is expected to become even worse before the state turns the corner toward lower numbers.
“I want to tell you I am very sad to begin by reporting another three deaths here in the state of Rhode Island on account of the coronavirus, bringing us to a total of 17 deaths,” Raimondo said as she started her daily televised briefing from the Statehouse.
“We have 97 new cases in Rhode Island bringing us to a total of 806 cases of coronavirus and very unfortunately 93 people in the hospital,” Raimondo said.
“The hospitalization number continues to climb at a very rapid rate over this past week which just confirms for us that we are in a rapid spread phase of this virus and it’s just another stark reminder to all of us that even though…it’s getting more and more and more difficult to follow the directions and stay home, now is when it matters the most,” she said.
“To all those families who have been affected by coronavirus, our thoughts and prayers are with you, and to the rest of Rhode Island just obey the stay at home order so that we can limit the amount of sickness and death and sadness here in the state of Rhode Island,” she added.
The new numbers were reported along with news that of the state’s total number of 180 existing intensive care beds, only 47 of that number remain unoccupied.
Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said the news of the latest fatalities came as the state identified 97 new positive cases of COVID-19.
“This brings our case total to 806. Sadly, we have three additional fatalities. Two of these individuals were in their 80s. One of these individuals in their 80s was a male and other a female,” Alexander-Scott said.
The female victim was in her 80s and a resident of Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence, according to Alexander-Scott.
“The total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities associated with Golden Crest is now 6. The third person who passed away was a person in his 90s. This person was not a nursing home resident,” Alexander-Scott said.
The Department of Health was continuing its “close partnership with nursing homes throughout Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Healthcare Association, which is the professional association for nursing homes in the state,” she noted.
“The nursing home partners with the Department of Health, with all state agencies are doing everything, working together to protect and respond to the needs of this precious population,” Alexander-Scott said.
“One of things that makes large numbers of cases in a nursing home very challenging is that you are talking about people who are often extremely medically and physically fragile. That goes for people who have COVID-19 and people who do not,” Alexander-Scott said.
“As I mentioned, however, state officials and nursing home administrators and the staff directly caring for these residents are doing we can to limit contact in these facilities to ensure that those residents are isolated and cared for and to ensure that all residents are being monitored closely in an extremely vigilant way,” she said.
Although not providing further details on Saturday, Alexander-Scott said the department was “exploring a range of other opportunities to support residents and facilities.
“We will continue to keep you updated on those options as they progress knowing how critical this is,” she said.
The news came as the state continues work on setting up 2,000 beds for COVID-19 patients at three locations included the Convention Center, a former Citizens Bank building in Cranston and a former Lowe’s property in North Kingstown, even as it has boosted its testing capabilities to more than 1,000 people a day. Raimondo also had news on that front while addressing other concerns such as how Rhode Islanders are coping with crisis, thanking first responders and noting no in church religious services are to be held on Sunday.
With the testing capacity growing, Raimondo also asked that anyone feeling sick now make appointments with their healthcare providers to schedule appointments to testing at one of the new sites.
“In some ways I can’t believe we have been at this for a month, in other ways it feels much, much longer than a month, in fact at this point, every day blends into the next day and they are all kind of an endless day,” Raimondo said.
“All of us are out of our normal routine, most of you are not going into the office, we’re not dropping our kids off a school in the morning and we are not, today is a Saturday, and we are not going to the field watch our kids play sports or go watch our sons and daughters in dance performances, religious gatherings and support groups have all be suspended so that’s really tough,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo recommended Rhode Islanders try to keep some semblance of routine in their daily lives, even that is just getting up and getting dressed in the morning or getting some exercise or getting outdoors.
“It’s good for your mental health, but just take a minute today to acknowledge how hard this is, this is so hard for all of us. No one, no one is in a routine now that they feel good about. So take some time today just to trying to ground yourself in what are some routines that will help you to keep it together as we go through the weeks and months ahead,” she said.
The governor also took time to thank a lot of people who have been working hard on the crisis, from the staff at the Department of Health, her own staff, the many first responders and just Rhode Islanders generally.
“Because although it’s getting tough and getting tougher and although I can’t stop the bad news from coming, it’s going to be bad. It’s bad and getting worse. Please take some comfort in knowing that for more than a month now, thousands of people all around Rhode Island are working around the clock to keep you and your family safe and to do everything we can to make this a little bit better and a little bit safer and a little bit healthier for everybody,” Raimondo said.
Those to be thanked include doctors and nurses, hospital staff, nursing home staff, home care workers, first responders, law enforcement and hundreds of National Guard members “dedicating everything they’ve got to this crisis,” Raimondo said.
“I want to you to think about the teachers, principals, superintendents, parents and RIDE staff who’ve turned their lives upside down to make sure that we can educate 142,000 school kids all around Rhode Island,” she said while also naming those helping to provide child care services and agencies helping those in need of food, clothing and shelter or the employees still going out every day to work in supermarkets and pharmacies.
“And dozens and dozens of manufacturers stepping up to the plate to create the personal protective equipment we all need to stay safe,” she said.
“There is not a Rhode Islander out there who isn’t struggling some way to deal with this crisis,” Raimondo said.
“Everybody is saying that we are going to get through this together and it is true, and by the way we are getting through it. We are doing a lot better than many states and we will continue to get better and better every day,” Raimondo said.
As part of her efforts to say thanks, the governor said the Statehouse dome will be illuminated in red light at night for the next week.
“Why red, red is typically the color we associate with our first responders, the traditional first responders, law enforcement and healthcare are out there, absolutely out there working 24 hours a day on the front line of this crisis to keep us safe,” she said.
“And I as I just said, in this instance, this fight, it’s much, much broader than just what we think of as the traditional first responders. It includes everybody I just talked about, thousands of people all around this state pitching in to do what is required at this moment of crisis,” Raimondo said.
“So tonight if you are driving home from work and you are a little tired, you’re exhausted you’re burned out, I want you to look up at the Statehouse. I want you to see that red dome and know that is a big thank you for from every Rhode Islander to you for doing what you’re doing to work so hard to keep us all safe, and it is also a personal thank you from me to you because I know how hard you are working,” the governor said.
