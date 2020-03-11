Gov. Gina Raimondo, at a press conference with RI Dept of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, left, calls on residents to use the ‘Keep Six Feet Apart’ rule while gesturing during an afternoon press conference at the Department of Administration Wednesday. The governor also called on a ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more, including this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Newport. The governor also warned businesses of “No price gouging; if we find out, we will shut you down!” she said.