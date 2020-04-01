PROVIDENCE — Gov. Gina Raimondo Wednesday said the state is launching a $2 million bridge loan program designed for those small Rhode Island businesses teetering on the edge of financial collapse and unable to wait for federal aid from the COVID-19 stimulus package.
“The burden this (pandemic) has put on small businesses is extreme,” Raimondo said during her daily briefing. “It’s heart-breaking and it’s heart-wrenching. I feel for you guys because you’ve played by the rules your whole lives. You’ve been frugal and hard-working and you’ve put everything you have into your businesses and, frankly, you just can’t afford to stay out of business for a month or two.”
The new bridge loan program was one of a handful of announcements the governor made during her daily briefing yesterday at the State House. At the start of the briefing, Raimondo announced two more coronavirus-related deaths in Rhode Island and 77 new cases with 60 of those new patients in the hospital. Rhode Island now has a total of 566 cases and its virus-related death toll stands at 10.
According to Raimondo, the new short-term bridge loan program is for businesses that have 10 employees or less and is designed to get struggling businesses immediate cash to help bridge the gap while they wait for federal government assistance. The program was developed in partnership with Rhode Island Commerce, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.
“We’re starting out with $2 million in this fund - $1 million from Rhode Island Commerce and $1 million from Bank of Newport,” Raimondo said. “If there’s any other bank out there who is inclined to give us a hand, step up beside Bank of Newport and pitch in another million bucks for this program because I have a feeling we’re going to run through that $2 million very quickly.”
In the meantime, Raimondo advised the state’s small businesses to apply now with the Small Business Administration for the federal rescue package assistance (Rhode Island is in line to receive $1.2 billion in stimulus aid). If those businesses can’t wait for that assistance and need money now they can take advantage of the state’s bridge loan program by calling 521-HELP.
“These are meant to be small loans. I’m talking thousands of dollars, not tens of thousands of dollars,” Raimondo said .”But it will be quickly available to you after you’ve applied for the SBA loans that have been made available. If you’re a small business and your struggling and you need a little bit of cash right away, help is on the way.”
In another announcement, Raimondo said the state will launch a new online food-delivery service for people who are in quarantine called RI Delivers. The service can be accessed by visiting www.ridelivers.com or by calling 211.
“If you’re stuck at home in quarantine we need you to stay at home, but we also want you to eat and be healthy so we’ve made arrangements to have food delivered to you,” the governor said.
Roch’s Market is partnering in the program and will be doing most of the food deliveries.
“Roch’s has really been hit hard,” Raimondo said. “They’re not as big as some of the big supermarket chains so this is a way for them to work with us and help their business a bit.”
Raimondo also announced that beginning today the state will have the capacity to swab and test 1,000 people a day. The testing sites are located at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island College in Providence and the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick.
“A month ago we massively ramped up the tests and now due to the team we have in place we have six swabbing sites all around the state and six labs processing these tests,” she said. “ We are completing more than 500 tests a day, which puts us on par with Massachusetts and ahead of many other states.
“By Thursday we will have the capacity for 1,000 tests a day,” she added. “So I have a special message to our primary care providers: start sending us folks. We are relying on you to screen ad triage patients and to go ahead and start making appointments to get patients swabbed.”
Said Raimondo: “This is unbelievable because a month ago we were running essentially a few tests in one lab in the basement of the Department of Health building and now we’re doing one thousand a day at six centers staffed by the National Guard and six different labs. Thank you to the team that has made that happen.”
Raimondo said she hopes to have same-day testing widely available in Rhode Island in a week or two.
“That’s where we’re going. I don’t know exactly when it will be, but that’s the goal,” she said.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.