PROVIDENCE — Gov. Gina Raimondo on Saturday announced the state’s first two coronavirus-related deaths, calling them “a reminder of the stakes we face.”
Raimondo also issued a stay-at-home advisory effective until April 13, and ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, starting Monday. This order will also expire on April 13.
“The potential for the loss of life has loomed over us for weeks. These are the first two deaths and they will certainly not be the last two,” Raimondo said at her daily press briefing. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the families. I want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can in order to keep Rhode Islanders safe.”
During yesterday’s briefing, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island with 29 of those patients hospitalized. The state’s total number of cases now stands at 239.
The two people who died were in their 70s and 80s and had pre-existing conditions, according to state health officials.
“On behalf of our entire team at the Rhode Island Department of Health and across state government I would like to offer our sincerest sympathy to the families, friends and loved ones of the first Rhode Islanders to die from Covid-related illness last night and today,” Alexander-Scott said. “As we’ve been saying for many weeks now, coronavirus is a serious infectious disease, and we must brace ourselves for the reality that there will be more deaths.”
“This is for me, and all of us, a reminder of the stakes we face,” Raimondo added. “I have been saying for weeks that deaths are inevitable. Today are the first two, and there will be more to come.”
“In the weeks to come we are going to be climbing up the curve, but at exactly what rate we do not yet know,” she added. “I don’t want folks to be surprised when we start to see that happening. This is exactly what we’ve been predicting and planning and working for for weeks.”
During her briefing, Raimondo said the stay-at-home order and other executive orders issued Saturday were required because it’s estimated that only 50 percent of Rhode Islanders are complying with social distancing guidelines.
“To everyone who is heeding our directions, I’d like to say thank you. I know how hard it is. It’s hard on all of us,” she said. “To the many of you who are not following our directions. I need you to do better. It’s time to get serious and it’s time to get real because this is going to get very real very fast for all of us.
“I said it last week and I’m going to say it again. Knock it off,” she said. “You are risking the lives of everyone in this state. Today I reported two deaths and in the days to come there will be many more.”
The stay-at-home order advises residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities. Residents over 70 years of age or with underlying health conditions, who are considered at high risk when exposed to COVID-19, should limit social interactions with other people as much as possible.
“It means if you’re not getting food, getting medicine, getting gas or going to work, you need to be staying home. It’s pretty simple,” Raimondo said.
In addition to the stay-at-home order, Raimondo has banned groups larger than five people from congregating, and is ordering a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming into Rhode Island by any mode of transportation after visiting any other state in the country for any non-work related purpose.
Raimondo is also directing realtors and hotel operators to include in their rental and purchase agreements new requirements that any out of state renters must be quarantined for 14 days. As for her executive order to close all non-essential businesses on Monday, Raimondo said she had no choice.
“It’s a decision I’ve been trying to avoid, but in light of all the facts and circumstances I feel it is necessary,” she said. “This is a step I take reluctantly after great consideration. It’s a tough one because I’m trying to maintain some semblance of an economy until we get through this.”
The governor said Rhode Island is not prepared right now for an expected surge in coronavirus cases.
“It’s not for lack of effort, but it’s proving to be very difficult to compete with every state and 129 countries around the world for hospital beds and ventilators that we need to ready our system,” she said. “If a surge were to happen in the next week or two we would not be ready. That means I need every single Rhode Islander cooperating with the orders that I am giving to keep us safe and healthy. If you do what we’re asking we’re going to stay where we are - a step ahead of the virus and one step closer to being able to reopen this economy.”
