PROVIDENCE — Signaling that the state could be close to lifting some of its coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo Wednesday said she has asked the Department of Environmental Protection to come up with a plan for a staged reopening of the state’s parks and beaches next month.
Making her announcement yesterday – the 50th anniversary of Earth Day – Raimondo said reopening Rhode Island’s parks and beaches will be part of the state’s first phase of relaxing restrictions. Specifically, Raimondo will ask DEM Director Janet Coit to work with the Department of Health and stakeholders in the community to come up with a phased approach for reopening beaches and parks.
Raimondo, who will announce details of the plan next week, said she is hoping to open parks and beaches “in some form or fashion” in May.
“This gives me hope and it’s exciting to think about it,” Raimondo said at her daily press briefing on the COVID-19 crisis. “It’s exciting to think that some time soon we can take our kids again for a walk in the park or on the beach. We’re not there yet, but hope is on the horizon.”
Raimondo closed all parks and beaches to visitors on March 31 to enforce social distancing. The closure announcement came after reports of large crowds at Goddard Park and other public areas.
The governor made it clear, however, that re-opening those spaces will be done slowly and methodically.
“We will be reopening them like everything else – in a staged fashion, slowly, incrementally and with new restrictions leading up to an eventual complete reopening also with new restrictions,” she said.
At the start of Wednesday’s briefing, the Department of Health announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths in Rhode Island and 365 new cases. There are also 270 patients in the hospital as of yesterday. Rhode Island now has a total of 5,841 cases and its virus-related death toll stands at 181.
Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said latest deaths were two persons in their 60s, one in their 70s, four in their 80s, two in their 90s and one older than 100. Eight of the 10 were nursing home residents.
“We do see more cases today than yesterday, but having said that we seem to be – at the moment anyway – hovering at a bit of a plateau,” Raimondo said. “I don’t know if we can say it’s a trend or say precisely where we are at the peak, but I do know it’s good news. This is a good day and this is a good-news day because we are clearly stable if you look at the hospitalizations and ICU hospitalizations.”
“Although we haven’t yet started to decline and we may still not be quite at our peak, this is good news because we’re in a stable place,” she added.
On Monday, Raimondo outlined six key indicators for reopening the economy, saying she will follow federal guidance that would require 14 straight days of decreasing positive case numbers in order to consider reopening businesses.
“We’re in a decent place,” she said yesterday. “Relative to where we could have been and relative to where some cities and states are we are in a more stable place. But this will not be a flip of the switch. I really worry that once we start the process of re-opening its human nature to want to jump the gun.”
“We’re all going to have to be careful because we’re going to be living with new conditions for a long time and if we don’t follow the rules we’ll be back to where we were a few weeks ago,” she said. “We all have to really internalize what our lives are going to be like for the next six, nine or 12 months until we have a cure and a vaccine.”
Raimondo spoke directly to Rhode Islanders age 60 and above, saying they need to get ready for what life might look like in the months to come
“When we start to re-open the economy we are going to have to pay special attention to people who are 60 and older because those are the folks who get hurt the most by this virus,” she said. “As we start to relax some of these stay at home orders and social distancing requirements I want people who are in that older age group to start to come to terms now with the fact that you’re re-entry is going to be a bit different and a bit slower and you will continue to have a different set of regulations designed to keep you safe, healthy and alive. We’re going to continue to keep some restrictions on those folks even as we go into what we call our new normal.”
