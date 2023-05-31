Officers fatally shot suspect in Woonsocket after chase
PROVIDENCE – Law enforcement officers’ use of deadly force in an attempted arrest last year was found lawful and legally justified by a Providence County grand jury, the Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.
The grand jury investigated the actions of two Rhode Island State Police Detectives and a U.S. Marshal in the fatal shooting of Russell Dufault, 58, of Portsmouth, that occurred on April 27, 2022, on North Main Street in Woonsocket.
State police obtained an arrest warrant for Dufault following reports from a woman in Little Compton that Dufault assaulted her and held her at gunpoint, according to statements former Col. James Manni gave last year. Due to the report of a firearm and Dufault’s criminal history, the warrant was turned over to the Violent Fugitive Task Force – made up of members from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies – which located Dufault in Woonsocket later that evening, Manni said.
Dufault attempted to evade arrest by driving his car toward the arresting officers, injuring a U.S. Marshal and a police detective, according to Manni’s account. At that point, a deputy U.S. marshal, whose identity has still not been released, and a detective both fired shots at Dufault. Dufault was later pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center.
The grand jury found the actions of the deputy marshal and State Police Detectives Theodore Gibbons and Greg Demarco to be lawful and legally justified following an investigation into the shooting.
A grand jury investigation is standard procedure in use of force incidents that result in death or serious bodily injury, according to Attorney General protocol regarding use of force review.
