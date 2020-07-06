WOONSOCKET – Patricia Desjardin was already reeling from the loss of her daughter, two days earlier, when she went looking for her grandson, Derek Desjardin.
Instead, she found the man suspected of killing him.
Paul Raposo initially refused to answer for Desjardin when she knocked on the door the morning of June 24, after Derek failed to show up for the landscaping job that he loved. Desjardin knew Raposo – years earlier, he had dated a friend of her daughter. After taking Raposo in as a roommate, Derek had been having problems with him – money problems – and he was trying to get him to move out.
“I told him I was going to call the cops,” Desjardin said. “I told him I was going to count to three and he was going to open that door. I had a crowbar.”
Raposo, 26, would be in the custody of the Woonsocket Police Department within hours, charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of Derek Desjardin, a 30-year-old father of two. But what happened to his grandmother in the moments after she began rapping on the front door of the ramshackle, boxy tenement at 408 Cass Ave. where Derek lived with Raposo will haunt her forever.
A longtime hospice nurse who lives in Woonsocket, Desjardin arrived at the apartment with her adoptive son, Michael Desjardin, who lives with autism. But they weren't the first to show up. Her son's employer, Tony Chausse of Greenfield Landscaping, arrived first to pound on doors and windows, but it seemed as if nobody was home.
Desjardin arrived after she heard from Derek's cousin, Keith, that he hadn't shown up for work. The news concerned her, because Derek was a hard worker and loyal to his job. It wasn't like him to just not show up, without any explanation.
After repeated knocks, Raposo finally opened the door, but not to let her in, said Desjardin.
It was to let himself out.
Walking quickly past her, Raposo disappeared between two tenements. A neighbor later said she saw a bearded man who fit his description run across the street, into a patch of woods.
He shut the front door behind him, locked it, and left with a warning for Desjardin.
“This is my apartment,” Raposo snapped. “Nobody's getting in.”
He was wrong. But Desjardin would soon find out why he wanted to keep out the visitors.
She and Michael found a window that was unlocked on the side of the house. She asked Michael to climb in.
Suspecting something was amiss, however, she was concerned that, because of his autism, Michael might become agitated by what was inside, even though she had no idea what. She was taking precautions, and gave Michael clear instructions to try to keep him composed.
Don't look around, she told him, just go straight to the front door and unlock it from the inside.
He followed the instructions to the letter, but she's still surprised how Michael was able to manage it.
“To get to the front door, he would have had to step right over Derek's body,” said Desjardin.
A pet lover, Derek had a chihuahua named Ozzie that was still in the house unharmed, but after Michael came out she told him to take the dog and go back to the car.
Some of the details of what she found in the apartment are too graphic to print. But she says Derek's body was on the floor near the front door. She's not an expert but it was apparent to her that he'd been shot at least once, in the head, at close range. A green shirt was covering Derek's head to hide the wound.
“The powder burns were still there,” she said.
Perhaps it was due to her medical experience or maybe it was just a reflexive reaction – she's not sure why she did what she did next, because it was obvious to her that Derek was deceased. But she stooped down to take his pulse. Of course, there was none.
One thing she could tell, based on her professional training, was that Derek had been dead, by her estimate, nearly half a day. She believes Raposo had lain in wait inside the apartment for Derek to come home from work the night before, and ambushed him as he came in through the door of their tiny dwelling.
Desjardin has other reasons to believe that Raposo's alleged crime was a premeditated homicide, and that – had he not been interrupted that morning – he would have attempted to cover his tracks.
“He had body bags in there,” she said.
They weren't just plastic bags. They were zippered, black bags, manufacturing for the purpose of transporting human remains.
She surmises he bought them online.
POLICE CAPTURED Raposo on the other side of town about two hours later, in River Island Park, after searching for him with a K-9. He was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that police believe is the murder weapon. Charged with domestic homicide and weapons offenses, he's held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending a grand jury investigation.
About a day earlier, Desjardin and Derek had gone together to the Berarducci Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center on Spring Street to make arrangements for her daughter – his mother – Dawn Marie Lebeau. She had been seriously ill for about a month, and died of liver and kidney failure on June 23. She was 51 years old.
Now they're both to be laid to rest after a double visitation service that was scheduled for Saturday – the Fourth of July.
Double services aren't all that uncommon, says Thomas Tatro, the operations director for the funeral home, but it doesn't often involve mixed generations..
“It's usually elderly spouses,” said Tatro. “Twenty-four hours after they made arrangements for the daughter, the grandson was killed.”
Desjardin says Derek was grieving the loss of his mother deeply at the time of his own death. Most of her ashes – she's to be cremated – will be placed in an urn, but Derek was so pleased to be able to take possession of a portion of them in a small keepsake container in the shape of a silver heart with pink designs on it.
“He was the kindest person,” she says. “He had a smile that was just contagious. Every time he smiled, everybody had to smile. He was just bubbly.”
He had two children, ages 9 and 12, who lived with their mother in South Carolina. Derek was still married to her and they remained solid friends, even though they were miles apart, says Desjardin. He'd worked at Greenfield Landscaping for over a decade and he regarded his boss, Chausse, as a mentor.
Derek had once helped Raposo get a job at Greenfield Landscaping, but her son's accused killer had not been employed there for years.
“Paul to my knowledge wasn't working at all,” she said. “He wasn't paying any rent. He wasn't paying anything.”
But that wasn't the only thing that had come between Derek and Raposo, Desjardin says. Raposo was stealing from her grandson, who was urging him to find another place to live. Even some early Christmas presents he'd bought for his children vanished, and he believed Raposo was responsible.
“He told me,” she said.
As she struggles to make sense of the tragic loss of two family members simultaneously, Desjardin can barely comprehend how she's coping.
And there's another cruel irony in the timing. On the day of the final farewells – the Fourth of July – she'll recall the family gatherings of yesteryear, sitting beside the fire pit and “having a ball” in her backyard. Derek loved holidays, says Desjardin, but the Fourth of July was his favorite.
Now Derek, too, will be cremated and his ashes will go to South Carolina, and she, Desjardin, will take her daughter's, after the service.
“God is carrying me because there's no way I'd be able to do this by myself. None,” she says. “At least I was able to be with my daughter when she passed but I couldn't help Derek. And it just breaks my heart.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
