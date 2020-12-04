PAWTUCKET — On Oct. 22, Mayor Donald Grebien and Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee met in the parking lot of the Freeway Laundry 4 on Broadway to kick off a tour of small businesses. During those visits, they would inform business owners of the golden opportunity to apply for a “Restore RI” grant to help with financial hardships stemming from the pandemic.
On the tour, Grebien and McKee talked about how unfortunate it was that hundreds of small business owners around the city and state didn’t know such opportunities existed, even though there was millions of dollars in grant and loan money to be had.
They discussed taking a joint approach to spreading the positive news, asking Pawtucket Economic & Cultural Affairs Officer Herb Weiss to pen an informational letter to those owners. The letter happened to be sent out Monday.
The contents of that letter read: “We want to ensure you receive the support you need. As of (Nov. 30), over $20 million in grants are still available to small businesses like yours. Over the next few weeks, we will reach out to small businesses in our city with the goal of bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants directly to Pawtucket … by the end of the year.
“We urge you to apply for a ‘Restore RI’ grant as soon as possible. All ‘Restore RI’ funds are grants, not loans, and they do not have to be repaid,” the letter stated. “Qualifying small businesses can use the grants to pay for overhead costs including rent and utilities, (and) eligible small businesses that can show 30 percent or more in lost revenue for just one month compared to the same month in 2019 will be eligible for a grant up to $30,000.”
It went on to tell business owners that they can discover their eligibility or apply for a grant by visiting Commerce Rhode Island’s website at commerceri.com/about-us/restore-ri.”
“It all started when we were out there (in the Freeway Laundry parking lot),” Grebien said Wednesday afternoon. “The lieutenant governor said, ‘Hey, we’d love to do more about it, getting more information out there. Would you be willing to do this with me? I’m doing these types of things with other communities,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely!’
Grebien described the letter as a ‘second-ditch effort’ to let small business owners know that funds are still available.
“The lieutenant governor was bringing attention to getting more dollars, and the governor stepped up and she put more dollars into the small business options out there,” Grebien said. “We’re asking people to call us, ask us, and we’ll point you in the right direction. We’ll help you fill out the forms. We know that people are hurting, right? Things are getting worse, and the governor has had to pause some of the businesses, so we’re trying to do everything we can to bring more awareness.”
Anyone who has questions or needs help applying for a grant can call (401) 728-0500 or email Weiss at hweiss@pawtucketri.com.
McKee indicated back in October that the financial aid may no longer be available after Dec. 31, so he implored small business owners to act immediately. Currently, approximately $20 million is left in the ‘Restore RI’ grant funds, but time is running out to apply- applications now need to be completed and received by Dec. 15.
In the same letter, Grebien touted a city-run emergency loan program through the Pawtucket Business Development Corporation (PBDC). Such a loan would provide interim relief to small businesses with 25 or fewer employees, and those that can demonstrate a 30 percent loss of revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.
That loan, available in increments from $2,000-10,000, may be used to pay operating expenses for day-to-day business operations including, but not limited to, payroll and rent.
Apparently, there’s about $200,000 available through that program.
“We went through our first few hundred thousand dollars, and then allocated more dollars,” Grebien said. “We want to let people know that we know the need is out there, and we’re doing everything we can to help. We’ve already granted 29 loans, but I don’t know how many more are in the pipeline.”
City Commerce Director Jeanne Boyle said such applications don’t have a deadline, but she’s encouraging small business owners to apply sooner rather than later.
“They need to demonstrate that they have been impacted by COVID-19 and provide us with financial documentation showing how their business has been affected,” she said. “They can apply online at www.pawtucketri.com, or email Herb, and submit their applications to the Pawtucket Planning Department.”
Boyle said the city is offering assistance through the Pawtucket Business Development Corporation in an effort to make it as easy as possible for businesses hurt by COVID-19 to get help.
“Instead of requiring them to go before the PBDC board for approval, they authorized us to approve this administratively,” Boyle said. “It’s a fairly straightforward process … If owners meet the requirements, then we’ll set up a closing right here at City Hall. We are doing all this in a COVID-safe manner, where everybody’s wearing masks and socially distanced.”
“It’s all about helping them get through these difficult times,” Boyle said. “The maximum amount of the loan is $10,000, the minimum $2,000, so most people have applied for the maximum. The interest rate is two percent, but – for the first 12 months – no payments are required so they can get back on their feet.”
The purpose of the loans, Boyle said, is to help small businesses stay open.
“We’ve found they’re very appreciative of this loan program,” Boyle said. “That’s one of the reasons the PBDC and the Mayor’s Office wanted to get this together as quickly as possible.”
