LINCOLN — John Gregory has officially turned over the reins of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce to his replacement as President and CEO, Elizabeth “Liz” Catucci of North Providence, and so Wednesday evening was his chance to celebrate retiring after 27 year in the role with a large crowd of friends, family and Chamber members gathered in the Twin River Event Center.
The evening included a chance to socialize with people Gregory has come to know during his Chamber career in the worlds of business and politics, and also enjoy the hors d’œuvres and buffet spread put out for his retirement party.
And those attending had plenty to say about Gregory’s longtime role representing the business community in the Blackstone Valley, whether they were from local government, local organizations or businesses.
“I’ve known John for many, many years, I knew him actually before he was the head of the Chamber,” David Soucy, who had operated the Soucy Insurance Agency as a Chamber member and is now a Woonsocket City Councilman.
“He is one great guy and we are going to miss him,” Soucy said of Gregory. “Very big shoes to be filled,” he added.
Gregory’s wife, Barbara, attending with the couple’s daughter, Meredith, son, Shawn, and other family members, said the couple was overwhelmed by the outpouring of recognition for John’s career transition.
“It is really great to have all these friends here to make it a special night, it is really amazing,” she said.
Already retired herself as a college administrator, Gregory said she is looking forward to having her husband around due to his new free time but added they will be working out new schedules to keep everyone busy.
“We might join a bowling team and John has been talking about helping out an at animal shelter and walking dogs,” she said.
Gregory’s daughter, Meredith, who lives in North Smithfield like her parents, said she was “incredibly proud” of her father and noted the attendance at the party showed how much he has accomplished during his career.
“It makes me very proud to be his daughter,” she added.
Shawn, now living in Maine, also saw the night as a confirmation of his father’s service to the area’s business community.
“It’s definitely amazing how many years he worked for the Chamber and the impact that he had on small businesses in this state,” Shawn said of his father’s work with Chamber organizations in Rhode Island for 35 years in total.
“I’m definitely proud of him,” Shawn said of his father.
The evening drew Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner to laud Gregory’s efforts on behalf of the business community as well as local governmental leaders such as Lincoln Town Administrator T. Joseph Almond, all introduced by Twin River’s Craig Sculos, master of ceremonies for the night.
“When they said do you want to go to the event honoring John Gregory and his retirement, I said of course,” Mattiello told the gathering.
“In public service you come across certain people that you will always remember because they made a significant difference both in your life, in their mission and to the state of Rhode Island and that’s John Gregory,” Mattiello said.
The Speaker said he had first met Gregory in the General Assembly while he held his past role as House Majority Leader and was to speak before a business group.
“I became so impressed with him and we became immediate friends,” Mattiello said while citing Gregory’s leadership and commitment to the business community while the General Assembly worked on new business legislation.
“In my experience out of all of the changes, and there are good changes out there, great changes, but out of all of the changes, the work of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce is second to none,” Mattiello said of the Gregory’s role in that process.
“He takes care of his members. He’s been the president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber for 27 years. He took over when it wasn’t in such a good financial shape and now its well-respected and has over 600 members and is financially very, very secure,” Mattiello said.
“In my world as Majority Leader and Speaker, John has always been there advocating for the business community. The business community is a constituency that I have really tried to concentrate on because I really believe they need a voice. And it the economic engine of the state of Rhode Island,” Mattiello said.
“And John has always been there to assist us. Whatever the issue was, whatever we were trying to do at the General Assembly he was a resource we could go to and he always assisted us in making the final product better. So thank for your assistance.” Mattiello said.
Ruggerio also listed holding a good relationship with Gregory from his side of the General Assembly in the Senate.
“We have had a very good relationship. We have not always agreed on all the issues as you well know but we have had some very intellectual and substantive discourses on a variety of subjects and we’ve looked to work very closely with the Chamber for the past few years,” Ruggerio said.
Noting his own interest in job development, Ruggerio said Gregory has been “a tremendous participant as far as economic development in the state of Rhode Island, not just in the Northern Rhode Island area but also for the state of Rhode Island.”
He too commended Gregory for his work in building the local Chamber and offered that its work will continue.
“I know you’re leaving this organization in good hands with Liz Catucci, she a constituent of mine and I’ve known her a number of years, but I know you’re going to be around to assist her and guide her for the next few months and you are great advocate,” Ruggerio said.
He also offered Gregory a bit of advice while suggesting “retirement isn’t what it’s cracked up to be” and predicted the longtime CEO would probably become a bit bored in six months and start looking “do something else.”
Magaziner pointed to the large crowd coming to the party on a rainy evening as an “incredible testament to you and the impact that you have made,” while offering his own praise of Gregory’s work.
“In the spirit of profound gratitude, thank you very much John for all that you have done,” Magaziner said.
Almond, who was joined by municipal leaders such as former Cumberland Mayor William Murray, North Smithfield Town Administrator Gary Ezovski and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien in wishing Gregory well in his retirement, said Gregory will be missed.
“He was a very good resource, especially with the business community,” Almond said.
“When you look at the Blackstone Valley, it is very diversified and I think he did an excellent job knowing each community’s individual needs and characteristics. And he also knew about the need to treat the area’s issues in a cohesive manner as well,” Almond said.
Murray, who worked with Gregory during his four years leading Cumberland, said said he has “the highest respect” for the Chamber leader.
“I could always go to him for help with things that were important to the businesses in Cumberland and he was always available, no matter what,” Murray said.
“He was a dedicated ambassador for the Chamber and the business community, not just in Cumberland but for the entire region,” Murray added.
Grebien pointed to Gregory’s ability to offer good advice as an asset to himself and others in public office in the area.
“When I came in as Mayor, John was always there to offer his support,” Grebien said.
Gregory had experience with the communities that he could offer as advice and Grebien said it could help when issues arose.
“He was a true mentor to a lot of us,” he said. “In the real world John has been there and knows how to handle problems and is able to give a lot of guidance,” Grebien said.
Bob Billington, executive Director of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, said Gregory has been in his job for so long, “its going to be hard to imagine the Chamber without him.”
Gregory’s unique talent, Billington said, was how he was always able to put people at ease.
“He always had a joke and he always made you comfortable. We should all be so lucky to have John’s personality,” Billington said. “People have to like you, and it is a people to people business,” Billington noted.
Woonsocket City Council President Dan Gendron voiced disappointment over Gregory’s departure from the local Chamber and noted the impact he has had on the communities and businesses it serves.
“John and Barbara are a staple for the Chamber of Commerce and they have been very active in the community,” he said.
State Representative Robert Phillips of Woonsocket said the large turnout showed how much of an impact Gregory had during his time with the local Chamber.
“The Chamber is a huge part of Northern Rhode Island and it gives all the businesses a chance to network and see how each other are doing,” Phillips said. “I think tonight shows what he means to the business community,” the representative said of Gregory.
As the evening continued, Gregory himself said the night brought both feelings of sadness and joy over the change in his working life.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said of all of the people he knew that had attended.
“I wasn’t even sure that I wanted it, but now that it’s here it’s pretty cool. I thought it would be in a phone booth,” Gregory said.
The outgoing CEO confirmed he might have an upcoming job as a volunteer at the animal shelter, “which means walking I guess, so if I can do that I’ll be all set,” he said.
He will also continue to work with Catucci on a part-time basis through the end of year.
“We’ve been working a couple of days a week together to make a smooth transition and I love her energy. It reminds me of me, 27 years ago,” Gregory said.
“I think she will do a good job, I think they chose wisely,” Gregory added.
