GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Woonsocket couple expecting their first child accentuates the positive, despite facing challenges due to pandemic

WOONSOCKET — For Brooke and Ellis Cooper, every doctor’s appointment was accompanied by an elevated feeling.
The married couple and soon-to-be first-time parents have eagerly looked forward to knowing more about their unborn son. From hearing his heartbeat, to watching images as his eyes and mouth continue to develop, the regularly-scheduled checkups at Providence-based Lifespan have offered clarity and reassurance as the actual due date rapidly approaches.
“Usually it’s a fun experience,” noted Ellis, a boys basketball assistant coach at Blackstone Valley Prep.
Last Thursday, the Coopers came face-to-face with one of the guidelines that have been mapped out by the ever-changing health care landscape. Per new COVID-19 regulations, the patient – in this case, Brooke – was the only one with permission to go in and see the physician. That meant Ellis had to wait in the car. Lifespan passed along word of this precautionary step ahead of time.
“We’ve looked forward to every appointment,” said Brooke, a graduate of Woonsocket High School (Class of 2010) who holds the title of Vice President/Marketing for the Pawtucket Red Sox. “It was a little sad not to be able to go in with Ellis. At the time, it’s comforting to know they’re taking the proper measures because it is a necessary step.”
Stressful times have engulfed everyone and the Coopers are no exception. It’s definitely not what they envisioned in terms of bringing their first child into the world. What should be an occasion filled with bliss and joy is now earmarked by safeguard measures.
Brooke is scheduled for a C-section right around the time of the expected due date (April 20). She will deliver her baby at Women & Infants Hospital. A few weeks ago, the couple found little information about pregnancy and newborns in relation to the coronavirus. In short order, more tips have emerged just as the newest member of the Cooper family gets set to make his grand entrance.
“It’s been reassuring, especially with all the unknowns with what’s going on with the coronavirus,” said Ellis.
In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooke says the communication between herself and her doctor at Lifespan has increased.
“They clean everything before every appointment and have called to ask whether I’ve been in contact with anyone with the virus or experiencing any symptoms,” said Brooke.
The Coopers have received assurances that undivided attention will be awaiting Brooke upon entering Women & Infants.
“We’re very fortunate that [welcoming babies into the world] is their specialty,” said Brooke. “They’ve cancelled or postponed all unnecessary procedures at this time so they can focus on giving the best care.”
Women & Infants has mandated that only one other person can be in the delivery room. The Coopers don’t have a problem with this. All along, the plan was to have Ellis serve as the support person and be in close proximity to his wife of a year and a half. No family and friends will be able to visit Baby Cooper while Brooke recovers in the hospital.
“It’s the best thing to make sure the health care workers and our little guy are safe,” she said. “Of course we’re going to feel a little anxious and stressed, but we’ve seen a lot of people in the health care industry pull together. We respect all the efforts they’re making.
“Right now, we feel as confident as we can. There are some things that are out of our control, but we’re grateful for all the steps they’ve taken as well as the personal sacrifices that healthcare workers are taking on a daily basis,” Brooke added.
There’s still the matter of completing the CPR course as part of the childbirth classes the couple signed up for. That step is being taken care of digitally and from the comfort of the Cooper’s home.
As for keeping excited family members in the loop as the home stretch of this nine-month journey approaches the finish line, the Coopers have settled on the perfect solution – video conferencing on a daily basis.
“Both of our families have been very supportive. The last month of the pregnancy is a time where I would want my mom (Donna) and sister (Mary) to help out, but everyone has been understanding about social distancing and realizing that staying healthy is the most important thing,” said Brooke.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
