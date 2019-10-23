WOONSOCKET — Nearly three years after the company won the bid for the redevelopment of the shuttered Woonsocket Middle School, the Tai-O Group has walked away from the project, city officials say.
The news comes after the Tai-O Group missed a key deadline, on Oct. 10, which had been set by the City Council for the company to tender approved architectural plans for its proposal to convert the 104-year-old building into apartments.
Members of the City Council assumed the project was dead, but it was Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt who confirmed it Wednesday when she told The Call a representative of Tai-O had called her a few days ago to say that it was indeed so.
“It’s disappointing,” the mayor said. “It set us back over three years. I will be calling the council president so we can share what our potential ideas are and I want to be certain the direction we choose to move in is one he supports also.”
Efforts to reach Tai-O President Louis Yip for comment were not successful. But during his last meeting with members of the council to discuss getting the project back on track, in June, he complained that his plans had been undermined by poor communications with the Planning Department after repeated personnel changes at the top. The department has had three different directors since his plans for the middle school were first tendered.
Members of the council were unaware that Tai-O had officially bowed out, but most figured that was the case.
“At this point the silence is deafening,” said Council Vice President Jon Brien. “I haven’t heard anything so obviously it’s concerning and I’d like to know what’s up.”
The end of the middle school makeover comes after multiple efforts by the council to extend deadlines and offer concessions to Tai-O on permitting fees and taxes. The last perk extended to the company, emerging from the June encounter, was an agreement to cap the company’s assessment on the 357 Park Place property at $8 million. That was $500,000 more than Yip was asking.
Tai-O’s plans had undergone multiple revisions since they were first proposed as a 171-unit luxury apartment complex with an assortment of amenities, including a boat launch and an indoor theater, all of which supposedly represented an investment of $25 million. In the most current version, the plan called for 100 units of housing worth about $13 million.
The demise of the plan ends an often politically strained drama that began with a no-bid deal the Baldelli-Hunt administration had worked out with an Illinois company, the Hawthorne Development Group, in early 2016. The company was promising to embark on a $50 million project to convert the school into a senior housing complex, with a combination of nursing home, assisted living and independent living units.
Amid objections from the council, the administration reluctantly put the school on the auction block for an open bidding process, setting up a showdown between Hawthorn and Tai-O, which had been championed by Councilwoman Denise Sierra as a highly interested potential alternative to Hawthorne. Ultimately, the council spurned Hawthorne’s offer of $500,000 for the building in favor of Tai-O’s, which was $30,000 less. Some councilors said they thought Tai-O’s vision for attracting a younger generation of residents was a better one for the city, despite the slimmer price tag.
The hoped-for sale was never completed, however, so the city never saw a nickel from either Hawthorne or Tai-O.
Based in Central Falls, Tai-O is behind the city’s marquee mill-to-condo conversion, the M Residential project, which won a “Rhody” award for historic preservation from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission in 2017. Presently the company is resurrecting another mill structure on the Cumberland-Central Falls line as Blackstone Landing, a mixed-use venue expected to draw tenants from the retail and hospitality sectors.
With Tai-O’s exit from the old middle school, attention is already shifting to the issue of what happens next to the awkwardly rambling building, shuttered since the Woonsocket Education Department opened the new Woonsocket Middle School complex off Hamlet Avenue in December 2010.
A date with the wrecker’s ball, perhaps?
Some officials think that might not be a bad idea, especially after the collapse of Tai-O’s proposal, which is the second time efforts to market the building for redevelopment have folded. It happened the first time shortly after the city closed the school, during the administration of former Mayor Leo T. Fontaine.
“My view is we ought to knock the building down, plant some trees and put in a couple of park benches,” said Councilman James Cournoyer. “That’s what it used to be, a park. That’s why it’s Park Place.”
Councilman Dan Gendron agreed that a park might be just the type of amenity that’s called for in the area. A park was central to the design of the neighborhood, in which well-appointed homes once ringed the open area.
“That would be a nice look,” Gendron said.
Baldelli-Hunt didn’t immediately object to the notion of razing the building, calling it one of very few practical options for the future of school.
Moreover, Baldelli-Hunt said she had no plans of reaching out to the Hawthorne Group to see if the company still has any interest in redeveloping the site – at least not without getting some affirmative instructions from the council beforehand.
“It’s a project I feel should have been completed a long time ago,” the mayor said. “The amount of changes it had undergone over a three-year period, as I expressed previously, was very concerning to me. Ultimately here we are today and we don’t have a project.”
