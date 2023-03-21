Princess Mavy Pineda, left, and Consul General of Japan Kotaro Suzuki

2023 Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess Mavy Pineda, left, and Consul General of Japan Kotaro Suzuki lay a wreath around the statue of the statue of Hachiko, the famed Japanese dog commemorated in the movie "Hachi" starring Ricard Gere and filmed in Woonsocket including at the Woonsocket Depot, during the Hachiko 100th birthday celebration in Woonsocket Friday.

 Ernest A. Brown photo

2023 Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess Mavy Pineda, left, and Consul General of Japan Kotaro Suzuki lay a wreath around the statue of the statue of Hachiko, the famed Japanese dog commemorated in the movie “Hachi” starring Ricard Gere and filmed in Woonsocket including at the Woonsocket Depot, during the Hachiko 100th birthday celebration in Woonsocket on March 10. Below: Tomo, an American Akita, left, and Toshi, a Japanese Alita, owned by Kim Fontaine, pose with the Hachiko statue. Left: Pineda, Suzuki and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, from left, during the ceremony. Yuki, owned by Yumi McDonald, joins in the photo, at left.

