WOONSOCKET — The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to take its toll on the city’s education department, as several new cases prompted School Superintendent Patrick McGee to put Hamlet Middle School on distance learning for at least two weeks and sent McFee Administration Building employees to quarantine at home following two cases there.
The Hamlet building’s move to distance learning came after one of the school’s two administrators tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms and the second administrator was required to quarantine for two weeks due to their close working relationship, according to McGee.
The administrator who tested positive is “doing okay and managing the symptoms,” McGee said, and said she is recovering at home. “I think certainly anytime a person tests positive there is always a level of concern.”
The R.I. Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing in connection with the Hamlet case. McGee said he did not know if there would be any additional staff members required to quarantine at this point.
But, since he does not have another administrator available to assign to Hamlet, McGee said he made the decision to move to distance learning for the school until its administrators can return to work, hopefully in two weeks.
The school department posted a letter to parents and staff regarding the move to distance learning on the school department’s website that details the identification of a positive case of COVID-19 and relates the R.I. Department of Health’s protocols for determining close contact with an infected person and the steps to be taken for contact tracing and quarantine.
“On October 26, 2020, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) was notified that a person at the Hamlet Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Staff have been working closely with RIDOH’s COVID-19 Unit to determine who had close contact with the person who tested positive. A close contact is defined as a person(s) who was within 6 feet of an infected person (with or without a mask) for at least 15 minutes, or having unprotected direct contact with secretions of a person with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period (i.e. an infected person coughs in another person’s face),” the message related.
“The RIDOH is currently conducting a full contact tracing investigation for the Hamlet Middle School. While this investigation is in process, the school staff and students will be in full distance learning starting on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 through Monday, November 9, 2020. We anticipate that on Tuesday, November 10th, students in grades 6, 7, and 8 with last names (A-L) and all of our self-contained students will be returning to their regular schedule of hybrid learning. November 11th is Veterans Day, a school holiday. On Thursday, November 12th, students in grades 6, 7, and 8 with last names (M-Z) will be returning to their regular schedule of hybrid learning,” it continued.
The letter explained that if a student “had close contact with the person with COVID-19, you will get a call from RIDOH in the next day with information and instructions about quarantine.”
Close contacts must “quarantine (stay at home) for 14 days after the day they were in close contact with the person with COVID-19,” it noted.
“RIDOH recommends that close contacts schedule a test at the end of quarantine (around day 10) or sooner if having any symptoms of COVID-19. Even if your child did not have close contact with the person with COVID-19, you can get tested if you are concerned. You may call the PreK-12 COVID-19 Test Scheduling Service at 844-857-1814 to schedule a test,” the letter related.
School community members do not have to pay for testing, according to the school.
“Even if you don’t have health insurance, you can get a test. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home from school, notify the school of their symptoms and contact their healthcare provider for advice. Staff or students with symptoms can call the PreK-12 COVID-19 Test Scheduling Service at 844-857-1814 to schedule a test,” it related.
The school’s classrooms, bathrooms, and other spaces used by the students and staff will be cleaned before students/staff return in accordance with guidelines from the CDC, according to the letter.
“Should you have any questions, please contact Principal (Jennifer) Renigaldo at jrenigaldo@woonsocketschools.com,” the letter said.
The letter also recommended visiting https://health.ri.gov/covid/ for more information about COVID-19.
In addition to Hamlet and McFee, the school department moved on Sunday to put the Citizens Elementary School and the Gov. Aram J. Pothier Elementary School on distance learning after a teacher working at the schools tested positive for COVID-19 and the state Department of Health recommended the move.
McFee said on Wednesday that the Department of Health did not require the Hamlet Middle School to shut down but was aware of his decision to move to distance learning.
The McFee Administration Building moved to work from home after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“They are managing the symptoms at home but we are quarantining out of an abundance of caution,” he noted.
McGee said contact tracing is being conducted to determine who might have had close contact with the employees testing positive.
“Those who are determined to have had close contact will likely be getting tested as well,” he said.
