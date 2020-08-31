BY RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – As she stands in a horse paddock in a farm-like setting, Dr. Numi Mitchell holds a metal antenna aloft like a mystical dowser's rod, gently probing the air in search of something.
“Can you hear that?” she says, calling attention to a faint beeping sound.
As the electronic chirp grows louder, Mitchell knows she's getting closer, but she isn't searching for water. She's homed in on the location of Winnie, an urban coyote Mitchell has been following all over the city of Providence for months.
“She's an alpha female and she had three puppies this spring,” explains Mitchell. “She manages to find habitat in the middle of an urban area. She crosses some of the busiest sections of the city of Providence.”
The lead scientist for the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study, Mitchell was standing in the horse paddock at Roger Williams Park – Winnie's home base – but thanks to the Zoom videoconferencing app, patrons of Woonsocket Harris Public Library were able to watch her track a radio-collared coyote in real time a few days ago. The program, a joint venture of NBCS and the state Department of Environmental Management's Division of Fish and Wildlife, was aimed at spreading the word about how humans can live safely with one of the state's most feared predators.
Just this month, coyotes snatched backyard pets – both small dogs – from homes in East Providence and Johnston – incidents that were witnessed by the owners of the dogs.
“They're the top predator in our region,” says DEM Wildlife Biologist Mary Gannon, who teamed up with Mitchell and her colleagues to deliver the presentation. “They will hunt deer if given the opportunity, small rodents, mice and voles, rabbits, squirrels and woodchucks.”
Given a chance, they'll eat your dog, too, and you shouldn't give it to them. Gannon has a 55-pound Labrador retriever and won't let it out of the house unsupervised because of the fear of predation by coyotes.
Mitchell launched the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study nearly two decades ago with a focus on the Newport and Jamestown areas, where most of the complaints about coyotes were surfacing at the time. As reports of coyote sightings and complaints spread to other parts of the state, DEM and NBCS have merged their efforts to track the creatures.
There is no reliable data about the size of Rhode Island's coyote population, but Gannon has little doubt that they are in every community in the state, from Woonsocket to Westerly. Like Winnie in Providence, they traverse some of the most urbanized locales, exploiting what may seem like the least fruitful habitats in search of food, the coyote's undying obsession.
And if you're a coyote, says Gannon, the easier it is to get, the better. Which is where all the problem interactions with humans begin – and end.
One of NBCS's first missions was to explore the relationship between various packs of coyotes and food. And one of its most time-tested conclusions is that humans are invariably the source of nuisance coyotes, attracting them – either unwittingly or deliberately – with food.
The source could be a trash receptacle, a compost pile where homeowners discard waste food scraps or intentional feeding – behavior that sometimes appeals to human vanity because it makes people feel as if they have a unique relationship with nature. No matter the reason, Gannon says, when the food source is eliminated the coyotes reliably move on in search of another way to fill their bellies.
There is a reason cartoonist Mel Blanc named the Road Runner's foil Wile E. Coyote. Wile E may have never lived up to his name, but Gannon uses words like “opportunistic,” “clever” and “adaptable” to describe the true nature of the tawny-colored cousins of wolves and dogs.
“They're very adaptable and they can get really comfortable around people,” said Gannon. “They see people as a food source.”
While the coyote population is uncertain, Gannon says there's little doubt that there are far more of them in the state today than there were about 50 years ago. And it's the coyote's very deftness for exploiting a niche that explains why they're here at all.
Before European settlers began arriving, several hundred years ago, there were no coyotes in the eastern United States. The creature that stood at the top of the wildlife food chain in this part of the country was the gray wolf. As the American frontier spread west, habitat loss and overhunting nearly wiped out the gray wolf, which for a time completely vanished from the Lower 48.
That disappearance of the gray wolf, which has since been reintroduced in some states, left a void at the top of the food chain. As it is often said, Mother Nature abhors a vacuum, and she was crying out for a new predator to be king of the mountain.
Enter the coyote.
It took time, according to Gannon, but coyotes eventually found their way east, following the old wagon trails forged by the pioneers.
Interestingly, the eastern coyote is slightly larger than their western counterparts, although they're members of the same species. Through interbreeding with wolves and dogs, it's believed they've picked up enough genetic material to make them a little brawnier. NBCS once trapped one that weighed over 50 pounds – exceptionally large for a coyote. More commonly they'll check in at about 30 pounds, standing about 15 inches at the shoulder.
Often mistaken for dogs, they're usually a bit scrawnier, with pronounced haunches and a narrow snout. Even unseen, their nighttime banter, often likened to a baby crying or some kind of insane laughter, can be chilling.
But should we fear them?
“They're just trying to make a living,” says Gannon. “Everyone needs to eat. Everyone has to survive.”
With so many coyotes around, it's clear humans are going to have to learn to live in harmony with them, but use common sense, she counsels. Don't let pets out unsupervised, especially when coyotes are most active – around dawn and dusk. And above all, don't feed them and remove all potential foods sources that coyotes can scavenge from.
Coyotes might see people as a free ride to their next meal, says Gannon, but humans shouldn't let them get too comfortable. If you cross paths with one in the backyard, make a lot of noise or spray it with a garden hose. Banging pots and pans together works well.
“They aren't the terrifying animal people paint them to be,” she says. “The more people know about them, the better off they are, and that's how it is with all wildlife.”
