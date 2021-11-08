RI Comic Con was back this weekend at the RI Convention Center and Dunkin Donuts Center venue, and didn’t disappoint the thousands showing up for a chance to meet a favorite sci-fi, DC, Marvel or Hollywood celebrity or act out a costumed fantasy of their own.
Just as in past years, the fans could get a celebrity signature or take a photo with the likes of William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk – just back from a real rocket trip to space – Lou Ferrigno, the scary live action Hulk from the days before CGI, 1950s and 60s television stars Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of Leave to Beaver.
Raymond Ramos of New Bedford was just one of the many costumed characters to be found walking the halls and noted he made his own get up as Mando the Mandalorian to serve as a show guest for Comic Con’s promoter, Altered Reality Entertainment.
While contributing to the show’s atmosphere Ramos said Comic Con is also fun to be at.
“I get to talk to people take photos and checkout all the booths,” he said.
Over at the counter where Shatner was to sign photos from his television shows and movies or his Blue Origin ride into space, Hank Goldman of Weymouth and Joliene Clark worked as Altered Reality volunteers helping the people lined up get ready for their moment with the veteran actor.
A signed photo from Shatner, whether one of those on the table or something brought by the fan cost $100.
Goldman was working his sixth Comic Con as a volunteer and described it as “an experience you cannot describe.
Yes, there was lots of work to do over the convention’s three-day run, but also rewards of meeting a celebrity or two and seeing the excitement of their fans.
“Sometimes they are just out walking through show and they see who you are and stop to talk to you” Goldman said. “The show is unique in many, many ways. “There is the number celebrities they bring every year, and also all the people in costumes,” he noted. “I enjoy working it because you meet a lot of people,” Goldman said.
Clark said she has volunteered at Comic Con for two years and also enjoys the work.
She was too busy this year to talk with Shatner on Friday or Saturday but said the people lining up seemed very satisfied with their interactions with the actor.
“He is very kind to his fans, he loves them, and they are very loyal,” Clark said.
John Bras of Cumberland was found taking his kids, Samantha and Andrew through the signing area but didn’t plan to wait for Shatner’s next signing session.
“I’m here for Tony Dow and Jerry Mather (of Leave it to Beaver).
“I love the show and I like how it seems like life was simpler back then,” Bras said.
“They would come up with a problem they were facing and it would get fixed and everything would be all nice by the end,” Bras explained. Life doesn’t always work out that way today, but you can still watch reruns of Dow and Mather’s old show on television today, Bras noted.
Shatner went right to work for the line of fans when he showed up at the table and talked with them about what they wanted signed as he scribbled away with a permanent marker on whatever was put in front of him.
One man presented a replica of the Mystic Seer box that Shatner had been challenged with during a role in an episode of Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone,” which he dutifully signed while gaining the fan’s appreciation.
And when taking a photo with another fan, Shatner asked for a second so she could take off her mask and have a better photograph with him taken.
Asked by a reporter if it was true, he had been at all of the RI Comic Cons as some had suggested this year, Shatner said he wasn’t sure.
“Is it seven, I don’t think I’m that old,” the actor replied.
And asked about how it was to actually visit space, a place he had visited many times while acting in movies and television, Shatner took the thoughtful approach.
“I’ll tell you it seems like an innocent question, but it requires more of an answer than I feel good at, okay, it is profoundly moving to know how little the earth is and how vast space is,” Shatner said.
Going from acting in space to being space was not an easy transition, Shatner said.
“It’s quite a jump,” the actor said of the reality.
“It’s all filled with smoke and dust and danger,” Shatner explained.
Asked if he would go to space again, Shatner said “The question is would you have another love affair? That’s the question,” Shatner said.
“It was extraordinary,” the actor added.
The booths featuring other celebrities at Comic Con also drew lines of fans for past stars Sci-Fi stars like Ferrigno, heading for his 70th birthday next week but looking like he could easily take on another stint as the Hulk.
Ferrigno himself said he doesn’t see that happening while noting he has moved on from that role of the 1970s. He is now working on a bio-pic series “The Offer” to appear on Paramount Plus next year detailing the making of the 1971 film “The Godfather.”
Ferrigno is to portray Jerry Montana, a former wrestler and mob enforcer, who played Luca Brasi in “The Godfather.”
As for RI Comic Con, Ferrigno said “it’s great.
“It’s one of my favorite shows, and the people and the fans enjoy coming to it,” Ferrigno said.
Actor C. Thomas Howell greeted fans at another booth noting his more recent work on The Walking Dead and also his time as one of Hollywood’s 1980s brat pack when he appeared as Ponyboy Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 S.E. Hinton novel adaptation “The Outsiders,” and also in 1984’s “Red Dawn” about a group of teenagers fighting back against a Soviet invasion of the Midwest.
Howell said he finds watching the crowd passing by to be enjoyable, especially when it is a family all dressed up together.
“I think after the pandemic, people have been itching to get out and do something for a long time,” Howell said of the large crowds filling this year’s Comic Con.
Howell has also been working on his music career of late and noted that he is playing full time while “living in Nashville and having a great time.”
Tara Reid, who listed her fans as asking her to sign her “Josie and the Pussycats,” photo 90 percent of the time, said Comic Con had been going well with all the people attending.
“I think it’s a great experience,” Reid said of the local venue.
Nicole Fonseca of Pawtucket, another of Comic Con’s volunteer staff, said she had taken Friday off to cosplay as Batgirl for the opener.
“Some people took photos of me and it was cool,” Fonseca said.
She also got to meet some of her own sci-fi favorites such as all three of the Tritons, Savanna Welch, Curran Walters, and Alan Ritchson.
As for her costume work, which has also included Disney princesses, Fonseca said she actually dons many of her roles for special events helping kids like those put on by Wish Come True.
“One time we had a little girl who wanted ice cream so I got a crew of about 10 people together in costume and we all went to a Coventry ice cream shop to get ice cream with her,” Fonseca said.
Comic Con also grows on those who get involved with the event and becomes something that they look forward to participating in, according to Fonseca.
“I started doing this six years ago and then I started to get to know all the other volunteers and before long you find out you’ve become part of a family,” Fonseca said.
It’s that way for Mark Smith of Coventry and his brother, Jimmy.
Smith works on different costumes to wear every year and has also won titles in Comic Con’s competition events like his master title for the Human Torch outfit he put together this year.
“I worked on it a little bit here and lit bit there and after a while I put it all together,” Smith said of the complex and LED-lit outfit.
Jimmy Smith said he srves as his brother’s handler as he works he way through the crowds.
“I just wrangle him around and help take photos when people ask for them,” Smith said.
Over at another booth, David Koechner, who has recently been on the Goldbergs and is working on an upcoming sports drama, “National Champions,” spent time with a family to get one of the little ones to smile, or at least to stop crying, for their group photo.
The family got their photo and Koechner claimed victory. “It’s a nice busy day and we got that one without her crying so we won,” Koechner said.
The actor said he doesn’t mind doing the shows with so many of his friends around to pass the time
“I know Carl Weathers and yet we never have dinner in LA,” Koechner said.
“Here, we can sit down and have dinner like we did last night. Tonight, I’m having dinner with Tom Arnold the same way,” Koechner said.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
