WOONSOCKET – Cornhole is not just for the college kids anymore.
If you’re a Woonsocket resident over the age of 55 and you think you can sink “The Great Cornholio” (all four bean bags down the hole in one turn, also known as “cornzilla” or a “four bagger,” according to Cornhole Worldwide), then you’re wanted at the Elks Club on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
That’s when the Mayor’s Health and Wellness Club for seniors meets under the guidance of Coaches George Briggs and John Paskanik, and they’re always looking for more players.
“The problem is we’re not reaching all the senior citizens,” Briggs said. “When you’re a senior, you’ve got to do something in the morning other than watch TV.”
The club began a little over a year ago as a walking group that met at World War II Veterans Memorial Park, then expanded into the cornhole league. Now, The group meets four times per week at 9:00 a.m., either to walk or to participate in a resistance band workout led by Paskanik. After the workout, cornholers start play around 10 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Paskanik, a former deputy fire chief in the city, is certified in resistance band training, and eagerly pointed out that Tom Brady is known to train the same way, albeit with his much more expensive and branded “TB12 bands.”
“It helps people with their strength, their balance, their core strength,” he said.
Elaine Saint-Germain, a participant since the program first began over a year ago, said the exercises have helped prevent plantar fasciitis pain, and the group has become a fun social opportunity, too.
“It’s a fun group,” she said, adding that she’s met a lot of new friends.
Paskanik said he’s planning to develop a cross-training element in the spring when the weather is nicer by setting up resistance band stations along the WWII walking route. But for now, the group is waiting out the winter inside the Elks Club banquet hall, vying to see who will be Woonsocket’s next “cornstar.”
On Wednesday morning, the cornhole league of about 30 people were in for an extra special treat: four new cornhole boards crafted by John Lanctot. Lanctot, who was commissioned by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to craft the new boards, said each set of two took about eight or 10 hours to complete. Each board is decorated with vinyl lettering that has the name of the group and the word “Woonsocket” written out in script.
Participation in the club is free for Woonsocket residents thanks to a grant from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and Citizens Bank’s “Growing Communities” initiative. Briggs encourages anyone who thinks a biweekly “cornament” sounds like a good way to spend the morning to stop by.
