NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on a local proposal to grant the owners of distressed historic properties a tax deferment or waiver to help with the efforts to preserve those properties.
The move is the result of an effort by the town’s Historic District Commission and planners to slow the process of aging historic properties being demolished for new construction, as has occurred in some local historic districts, such as Slatersville Village, Providence Pike or Old Smithfield Road, in the past.
Tom Kravitz, town planner, noted during the town council’s discussion of the proposal on Monday that the proposal was initiated by Jeff Harris, chair of the Historic District Commission, and Richard Keene, a member of the planning board and president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, as a way to assist the owners of historic properties to maintain and preserve them.
“This is for properties that are either in a historic district or could be placed on a National Register to be eligible as historic properties,” Kravitz explained.
“They are asking that they be placed in a special tax deferment or a waiver status to allow property owners if they need to, to focus more resources on the properties themselves in terms of the financial effort it takes to keep them up, whether it is an old barn or an old home. That’s the theory here,” Kravitz said.
The current form of the ordinance notes that the town “recognizes that the preservation of historic buildings is essential to maintain its historic Town character and salient economic appeal related thereto.”
The private owners of historic properties may be challenged in adequately maintaining such structures which could in turn result “in demolition and replacement altogether.”
The ordinance would offer a “tax deferment option to select property owners, as a way to stimulate maintenance efforts without compromising municipal revenue streams,” it states.
Eligible properties would have to be located in an existing historic district, but owners could apply for such a designation as part of the review of their application.
The property in question would also have to be “significantly distressed,” such as in the case of a building with a failed or partially failed exterior envelope or one that is in imminent danger of failing, demolition or collapse.
“It’s an effort to encourage rehabilitation as opposed to demolition and reconstruction of something new,” Town Council President Paul Vadenais explained during the panel’s discussion of the proposal.
“And it can even be deferred or it can be waived eventually, but if you read through this, there is quite a list of criteria that they have to meet in order to be eligible for it and then in order to have it deferred, or have it waived,” Vadenais said.
“It’s pretty detailed as to what they need to go through and there is also a limit on the amount of money that the council can put into that program on a yearly basis,” he added. “It’s capped at $25,000.”
Vadenais said the council was giving the proposal a first reading on Monday and it could then be scheduled for a public hearing on Oct. 19 if the panel so voted.
Town Administrator Gary Ezovski noted that the proposal as written would not set an income limit for receipt of the tax deferment or waiver and asked if the council would want to consider a change in that area.
Town Solicitor David Igliozzi said the measure could be amended at the Oct. 19 public hearing if a change was needed.
The council voted unanimously to move forward with an Oct. 19 public hearing for the proposed historic property tax deferment.
