PROVIDENCE – Heating oil prices have fallen more than a dollar since peaking at $5.87 per gallon in early November, and industry experts say that trend could continue if the weather cooperates.
“If the weather remains relatively mild… then prices will steadily decrease,” said Sean Cota, president and CEO of New England Fuel Institute, a trade association which represents the home fuels industry. “If we have a cold spell, the administration may have to do something.”
The cost of heating oil and natural gas, which New England homes rely on more heavily than other regions of the country, has been a growing concern since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February changed the energy distribution industry.
“One of the purposes of the war was energy, and one of the principle weapons of the war is energy,” Cota said.
Russia is the world’s number two exporter of crude oil, behind Saudi Arabia. In addition to sanctions imposed shortly after the invasion in February, a new embargo and price cap negotiated in May went into effect on December 5 that prohibits Russian crude oil imports by sea to countries in the European Union.
The embargo was phased in to allow European countries to prepare, but Cota said one impact is Europe tightening its own oil exports to the U.S.
The average weekly price per gallon of heating oil in Rhode Island rose 25% between early October and early November, according to data from the Office of Energy Resources. Nationally, the increase was only about 2% during that time, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Diane Quesnelle, executive director of the Energy Marketers Association of Rhode Island, said “Mother Nature has been on our side,” and that she’s now looking at the staffing levels and mechanical well-being of the refineries in the gulf, which she said have been stable recently. Even so, she said she’s been advising the state’s oil dealers to build relationships with multiple wholesale distributors and build good credit.
“We’ve been setting ourselves up for any issues since July,” she said. “I do believe that our dealers are not going to put any of our customers in an unsafe position.”
New England senators have been pressuring the Biden Administration to intervene for months. In September, Rhode Island Sens. Jack Reed (D) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D) joined the senators from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Connecticut in signing a letter asking for the release of stockpiles from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.
“No family should have to make the decision between paying their bill to keep their children warm, putting food on the table, and keeping the lights on,” the letter said. “As New Englanders purchase heating oil and propane for the winter season, it is vital that the administration use all tools available to bring down fuel prices and ensure that there is adequate supply to meet demand.”
But Quesnelle said that with the persistent mild temperatures, it’s unlikely the federal government will dip into its reserves.
“You have to keep those until you’re in a big crisis,” she said, using the example of a seven to 10 day cold snap.
Reed followed up in October by joining with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to lead a bipartisan coalition of 31 senators calling for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to include $4 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) In the 2023 appropriations package.
“Given the alarming increase in energy costs that is forecast for this winter, we worked to secure an additional $1 billion in emergency funding for LIHEAP,” the senators wrote in a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “It is critical that this funding… be distributed as quickly as possible so it reaches these households in time for the winter heating season.”
The senators were successful, and on November 2, HHS announced the release of over $4.5 billion in LIHEAP funding, which includes about $3.4 billion in regular block grant funding and $1 billion in emergency supplemental funding. Rhode Island received just under $29.5 million in the first release for fiscal year 2023, according to HHS records.
Robert Beadle, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, said the LIHEAP funding is focused specifically on providing financial assistance to households to be able to manage their energy costs.
“In doing that, we rely on cost forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Agency for the various fuel types and then allocate the limited federal funding according to household income levels and an estimated number of applicants, taking into account how much heat is produced per unit by the fuel sources,” he said in an email.
To qualify for LIHEAP, households must meet 60% of the state’s median income levels set by the program each year. This year, a family of four with an income of $65,460 or less per year qualifies. Applications are accepted at local Community Action Agencies.
For families or households who do not qualify for federal but still need help paying their heating bills, there is also the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which is administered by United Way of Rhode Island. The fund opened on December 5, and also accepts applications through local Community Action Agencies. The income threshold for the Good Neighbor Energy Fund is higher than LIHEAP; a family of four is eligible if its annual income does not exceed $83,250.
“Families who have just been getting by are really feeling the squeeze due to inflation – higher prices for essential, everyday items are making it tough to pay the monthly bills,” Cortney Nicolato, president and CEO of United Way of RI, said in a statement. “Calls to our 211 helpline have steadily been increasing for months and we anticipate an even greater level of need once winter officially arrives in a couple weeks.”
Quesnelle also urged customers to call their providers and ask about payment plans.
“Our local dealers are good people,” she said. “They’ll work with consumers. They’ll put you on payment plans. They’ll keep you warm.”
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
