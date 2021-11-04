By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – Bill Gately isn’t a veteran himself but knows through members of his family serving in the nation’s wars since World War II what it takes to serve your country.
And that is one of the reasons why Gately, and his partner, Dave Lambert, in Henri’s Auto Repair at 1068 Park Ave., have been giving back to those who served in the military through an annual raffle of a repaired vehicle to call their own.
Henri’s takes vehicles people have donated to their veteran transportation project, puts them in good working order and then raffles them to eligible veterans signing up in advance.
“We wouldn’t have our freedom if they hadn’t fought for us and it’s just a small gesture to say thank you,” Gately said.
It all began three years ago with one fixed up vehicle going to a qualified veteran, and continued with another donation the following year.
Now, Henri’s is set to raffle off three vehicles fixed up at the Park Avenue business during a special edition of Dave Richards Coffee `An program on Nov. 12.
Gately also works as a dispatcher for the Burrillville Police Department where a number of the department’s members are also veterans.
“It was just the right thing to do,” Gately said of how he decided to start fixing up cars for veterans in need.
It was Jim Collins, a Vietnam era veteran from Burrillville, who came up with the idea of raffling off the vehicles through his New Englanders Helping Our Veterans (NEHOV) non-profit organization that first year and things just kind of snowballed from there, according to Gately.
“Jim does a lot for veterans. When a veteran needs heat, he puts oil in the tank, if they need furniture, he will provide them with furniture, if they need clothes, he gives them clothes,” Gately said.
The cars that Gately has been putting in the raffle are not new, but thanks to the work of the shop’s mechanics, they run well and are reliable, something that can be very helpful for a veteran who may have fallen on hard times and is in need a bit of assistance.
The three cars that will be raffled on Nov. 12 are a 2011 Mazda 3 sport, a 2000 Buick Le Sabre and a 2003 Ford Focus.
“We fix them up, get them to pass state inspection and fix all the major problems,” Gately explained.
Lambert goes through each of the cars himself to make sure they are in good working order, Gately added.
“I would say if it was retail, the work we do on the cars would amount to $2,000 to $3,000 each,” Gately said.
After the first year, more and more people started contacting the shop interested in helping out with the car program, both with the offer of used cars and donations to help fix them up, Gately noted.
“The Mazda was donated by one of our customers who had heard about what we did last year,” Gately said.
“The Ford Focus was donated by my son-in-law, Michael Jung, and the Le Sabre was donated by a woman in Burrillville whose son served in Iraq,” Gately added.
“Her mom had passed away and she wanted to honor her son by donating the car,” Gately said.
Other donors to the program have sent along cards with donations in memory of a family member who died while in the military.
And there are already people wanting to donate vehicles for next year, Gately noted.
“I already had a customer come into donate a car, and I told him he’ll have to wait until after the raffle. Once we give them away, we can start work on next year,” Gately added.
After the drawing is held at WOON on Nov. 12, Gately said he plans to have a gathering at Henri’s on Nov. 20 where the keys will be handed over to the new owners.
The winners will also each get a $25 gas card as well as a cash donation to go toward registering the vehicle, Gately said.
Henri’s also has a few partners in the project including Burrillville Motors, which donates towing services when needed, and N.S. Auto Body in North Smithfield that has done needed body work on the used vehicles.
Jim Collins credited Gately, Lambert and their mechanics with making a valuable contribution to veterans struggling to make ends meet after the hard times of the pandemic.
“We need more people like them to step up and help out a little bit by giving veterans support,” Collins said.
Collings, who started up a construction and floor tile business after completing his own military service with the Rhode Island National Guard, said he, too, was looking to give back when he retired from his business and found helping fellow veterans a good way to spend his time.
His New Englanders Helping Our Veterans organization seeks to fill the gaps larger organizations such as Veterans Inc. or Operation Stand Down can’t fill because of their income guidelines.
Many of the veterans NEHOV works with are coming out of homelessness or trying to get back to work, Collings explained.
The group is adept at finding furniture and other home furnishings when a veteran is getting an apartment through the Providence VA’s Trailer 37 programs.
“We collect furniture and will go pick it up and then find a veteran and help them out,” Collings said.
The Burrillville resident recently got a call from a woman who was moving and wanted to donate some nice furniture to a veteran.
It turned out to be Ethan Allen furniture and in good condition, Collings said.
And Collings already has a veteran for it. Someone just moving into an apartment as a result an assistance program.
“We are going to give him Ethan Allen and make him feel like a king,” Collings said.
The cars Henri’s has available for this year’s raffle will also help veterans in need, Collins noted.
A person only has to have served in the military and held a position, currently or in the past, to apply.
Applicants will be reviewed for need but donations can also be made to a caregiver who helps the veteran get to appointments and the like.
For more information on the vehicle program visit NEHOV.org.
