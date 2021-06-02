WOONSOCKET — Live music is coming back, slowly but surely, all over Rhode Island. These shows are happening in outdoor settings, with hopes that eventually we can see bands, musicians and artists perform in a normal way inside a venue by the end of the year. The Millrace Music Series is taking place on the front patio of The Millrace Kitchen & Event Center right in the heart of Woonsocket, at 40 South Main St. It’s an eight-week series funded in part by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, Citizens Bank and LISC Rhode Island. On June 4 starting at 6 p.m., Providence Americana act High Planes will be performing with Cuffs Counter, providing food and beverages available for purchase.
I had a talk with guitarist and vocalist Christian Caldarone from the band about shifting from a certain background to a new style, being excited about the upcoming show and a new album that’s in the works.
Rob Duguay: A lot of people in the local scene know you from your alternative rock background, so what inspired you to start an Americana project in High Planes?
Christian Caldarone: I write most of my songs on the acoustic guitar, and I just started High Planes as a collection of songs that didn’t quite fit into my other sort of sloppy rock & roll bands. Whichever one I was in at the time.
RD: When it comes to songwriting, structure and collaboration, what makes High Planes different from Steadystate, The Lincoln Tunnel, Maria Monk and the other bands you’ve been in?
CC: High Planes is defined by songs and harmonies – especially vocal harmonies, which is exciting. When you write more stripped-down, more Americana or bluegrass or country, it’s really all about the songs. When you play in bands where there’s more electric instrumentation, you can really get into the music and hear the sound of the band more. With these stripped-down songs it’s just vocal melodies and vocal harmonies, which is why Annie Jaehnig, who is my main partner in the band, is involved. It’s basically defined by our voices.
RD: With this stripped-down approach, do you find yourself being taken out of your comfort zone at all or having to make any distinct adjustments as a songwriter?
CC: I actually think it’s the opposite, because I write most of the songs acoustically. They flow very naturally and very easily, and the chemistry I have with Annie is so amazing, because she has an ear for harmony. Whenever I play a song, she instantly harmonizes with it, and she also makes me a better harmonizer when I write a song for her to sing. There’s just a strange chemistry between the two of us when we play together. I can hear things more clearly because she’s such a great musician.
RD: That’s awesome. This upcoming show on June 4 is right in downtown Woonsocket, so what are your thoughts going into this? You’re going to be outside performing in a very unique landscape with the Museum of Work & Culture right next to you, there’s all of these unique buildings on Main Street and I’m sure you’re going to be right across from a dam where the Blackstone River is.
CC: Well, for full disclosure, I helped project manage the construction of the Millrace building through my organization, Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley.
RD: Oh, wow.
CC: Yeah, so I’m really familiar with the beautiful patio and this beautiful building. It was a former hardware store, and everybody in town knows it as where they bought their hardware goods. It’s very much a homecoming for me to play in Woonsocket; I’ve actually never played there before. As you point out, it’s really unique, because it’s on this busy street corner, so it’ll be interesting playing with cars going by with their radios on. But there’s such great lighting design on the patio that I can’t wait for the sun to go down and the patio to collide with the light. There’s going to be a lot of activity – and now that the mask mandates have been eased up people will still be cautious, I’m sure – but I think people are going to have a real sense of joy to be outside listening to live music. I’m really excited for this patio show and all of the qualities surrounding it.
RD: I can see why. It’s a really unique area and it’s going to be great with the lessening of restrictions, so it’ll be a nice taste of normalcy for people who haven’t seen a show in a while with their friends and family and having a good time, which is something I’m sure we could all use these days.
CC: Absolutely.
RD: It’s been four years since High Planes released their debut album Mayday back in 2017. Can we expect a new album, EP or single to be put out in the future?
CC: Actually, yeah. We’ve spent parts of quarantine writing and aiming to eventually record. I have this little practice and recording studio where we’ve tracked bass, drums, acoustic guitar and electric guitar, so all those are in the can ready to go. We just have to finish up with the viola and our harmonies, so we’re hoping to finish that up possibly in June and we can have a release date in August. These songs are very different from our debut, which is really more bluegrass-based. This is more straightforward alt-country – and actually pretty much country at times – with a pretty healthy folk sound as well. It’s going to be an interesting, messy blend of Americana.
