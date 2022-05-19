LINCOLN – Ed Cooley’s trademark charismatic personality was on full display as the Naismith National College Basketball Coach of the Year spoke to the entire Lincoln High School student body on the turf at Ferguson Field Wednesday morning.
“I appreciate being here with you,” said Cooley.
The popular men’s basketball coach at Providence College touched upon a number of topics during the hour session. When he was done stressing the importance of education and sharing “Friar love”, he fielded questions from several LHS students.
Cooley began the session by asking the Lincoln students to raise their hands if they’re complainers. Several teachers also participated in the exercise that was followed by one of several poignant messages from the guest speaker.
“There’s never a day in my life or a time when I’m going to look backwards and complain. I’m going to appreciate what I have and look at the great things ahead,” said Cooley. “Why do I say that? Being born and raised in a home that didn’t have lights, it was about taking advantage of what the community provided.”
There will be times when things don’t go your way. Cooley told the high school students that persevering always represents the best course of action.
“Failure hurts. You’re going to fail a lot,” said Cooley. “Every single day, you have a chance to make an impact on your life and someone else’s life. Keep trying, never complain, and don’t let technology make you lazy.
“How you react when faced with adversity and disappointment can either take you high or keep you on a spiral going nowhere,” Cooley added. “Stay even keeled, knowing that it’s okay to fail.”
If you’re struggling in school, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Cooley talked about attending classes on Saturdays and going to summer school. Those sessions helped him appreciate the importance of education.
“Growing up in the community that I did, I never thought in a million years that I would go to college when I was in the ninth grade at Central High School,” said Cooley. “I had teachers who inspired me. The ones who challenged me the most to be the best I can be … teachers are the most underpaid and undervalued profession in America because they’re inspiring the next generation of young minds. A bouncing ball has allowed me to travel the world. It all started because of education.”
The first Lincoln student to speak to the guest of honor as part of the Q&A session shared with Cooley that he is autistic. The coach responded that it took courage to stand up before his peers and speak into the microphone. Another student asked Cooley if he remains calm in the face of failure. Cooley noted that he has an app on his phone that soothes him while repeating the words that he shared from earlier in his address to the Lincoln High community.
“It’s going to be okay,” said Cooley.
Cooley’s appearance at Lincoln High was arranged by principal Robert Mezzanotte. Both attended Stonehill College.
“He’s got a presence. He’s got charisma. He’s got a great story. We thought it would be perfect for our students and I thought they were a great audience,” said Mezzanotte. “It went as well as we thought it could have gone.”
As a way of saying thanks to the coach for donating time out of his busy schedule, Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor presented Cooley with a gift basket that included a Lincoln polo shirt and a box of golf balls.
“I say it all the time. You’ve got to try and inspire people and give back to the community. That’s the best thing you can do when you’re in a leadership position,” said Cooley, who posed for pictures with multiple students and teachers before departing.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
