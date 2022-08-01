Dr. Elisha Bartlett, portrayed by Paul Denomme, talks about his interesting life, including being educated at Brown University and being the first Mayor of Lowell, Mass. as well as husband of Elizabeth Slater, the daughter of John and Ruth Slater. John, who established Slatersville in the 1800’s, was the brother of the famous Samuel Slater, of Pawtucket, father of the Industrial Revolution. Dr. Elisha Bartlett speaks at the gravesites of famous Slaters including William, John, Ruth and many others who called Slatersville home during a historical walking tour of Slatersville Cemetery Saturday, part of North Smithfield Heritage Day.