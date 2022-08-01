By Leighah Beausoleil
Contributing Writer
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Visitors of Slatersville Cemetery had the opportunity to speak to the dead when actors portrayed three historical figures during North Smithfield’s Heritage Day July 9.
At the cemetery, Gail Denomme Berlinghof gave a tour of the some notable graves of the 2,384 people buried there while relaying their historical significance.
At the start of the tour, guests learned about some of the restorations that take place there.
North Smithfield Heritage Association Volunteers Edward Walker, Stephanie Maoz, and Rachel Pecoraro were in the midst of restoring a grave of a Civil War veteran.
Berlinghof said the Civil War veteran had come back from the war to take care of his 10 children after his wife died. He had a job in the mills and struggled with post traumatic stress disorder.
Walker explained the stone was leaning so the restoration would prevent the stone from falling over or breaking at its base.
He said a restoration such as the one being completed typically takes a day to finish. Had the grave had any breaks or further damage the work could take several days.
Walker added the restorations are able to be completed through some funding by the Heritage Association as well as donations of materials.
Walker and Pecoraro have been taking part in this work for the past four years, Walker said.
Pecoraro, who works as an engineer, said she enjoys the work because, “personally, I like straight lines.”
She describes the work as “quiet” and “pleasant,” which has kept her coming back to it.
Walker said he started volunteering after taking a walking tour of a cemetery with Richard Keane, president of the Heritage Association. As a lover of history, Walker was hooked by the prospect of doing such work in his retirement.
Maoz said she has been volunteering for the past couple of weeks, adding how she loves historical cemeteries and ran into Walker while he was working on a grave and became involved with the work herself.
Pecoraro said those who have an interest in gardening could also find a place in this work, adding, “The historical cemeteries were supposed to be places you’re supposed to visit and picnic, like a garden.”
Following the observation of the grave restoration, the tour group met their first ghost – Anna Andrews – who was portrayed by Lucille Denomme, Berlinghof’s mother.
Seated under a shady tree dressed in clothes suitable for the era she was portraying, Denomme began to share the life Andrews had led from her perspective.
Andrews lived for 100 years, living through three different centuries – the 18th, 19th, and early 20th, Berlinghof said.
Denomme, as Andrews, described the woman’s life and her notable exchange with Lousia Catherine, wife of former president John Quincy Adams as she had entertained the president at the tavern she owned. Andrews was also a lineal descendant of Roger Williams.
The tour group of approximately 20 people were readily engaged in the historical content Berlinghof and the actors provided – asking plenty of questions and inputting some of their knowledge.
One question was asked about the way the graves face. Upon entering the cemetery, many graves are facing west. Berlinghof explained this is because the graves were originally placed to face the church.
The next ghost the group met was that of Deacon Ansel Holman, who was portrayed by Walker.
Walker stood in front of Holman’s grave wearing an old suit, holding a pumpkin, and leaning on a cane with the handle carved into the shape of a zebra head.
This cane design was popular during the era, according to Walker.
The pumpkin represented the one Holman grew that reached a circumference of 56 inches and a weight of 44 pounds, according to Walker.
“It was just quite a marvel,” Walker said.
Along with facts of Holman’s life, Walker shared how Holman’s father had invented the “alfalfa seeds that were adopted by the government.”
Following the tour’s encounter with the ghost of Holman, the group visited the grave of George Curlis who had fought in the Civil War.
Berlinghof said the Curlis family were one of only Black families in town at the time and also have ancestral ties to Native Americans, though she is unsure which tribe.
She added she recently came into contact with a Curlis ancestor and will be working with them in the future to map out the family’s genealogy.
The next grave the tour group visited was that of Samuel Slater’s brother, John Slater. This grave along with others in the Slater family were enclosed in a fenced area.
Once the group all made it inside, Berlinghof began to discuss the life of Slater.
Slater emigrated to America in 1803 to assist his brother in the cotton manufacturing business, Berlinghof explained.
“John was the one that knew water,” she said. “He knew how to harness that water to go into the waterwheel. So Samuel designed the mill, so the waterwheel can flow.”
Slater would eventually marry and have 11 children, Berlinghof said. His oldest daughter Elizabeth married Elisha Bartlett, who was born in Slatersville but at the time was known as Smithfield.
This brought the group to their next ghost who portrayed Bartlett. This role was acted out by Paul Denomme, brother of Berlinghof.
Before attending Brown University for a doctor’s degree, Bartlett attended medical lectures in New York, Boston, and Providence, Denomme said.
After a visit to Europe, Bartlett moved to Lowell and would eventually become its first mayor, Denomme added. Following his time as mayor, Bartlett began to work in higher education teaching medicine until he fell ill, forcing him to retire.
“I developed some obscure nervous trouble, the nature of which I have not been able to ascertain,” Denomme said. “The prolonged illness terminated in paralysis, but, fortunately, did not impair my mental faculties in the slightest degree. I passed peacefully with my friends and lovely Lizzie by me on the 19 of July, 1855.”
Morning Sunrise, a member of the Wabbaquasset Nipmuc tribe, also known by her American name, Karen Cahir, said her tribe was invited to attend the historical tour and she was there as a representative.
Sunrise said the tribe will typically attend such events in order to gain and collect information.
“We like to use that information to grow and find out about our ancestors,” she said.
Sunrise added how the tribe will typically exchange information with the Heritage Association.
“That way we can go back and collaborate and they can meet with my chief, Red Spirit,” she said. “We can share information and grow on that and just bring awareness to the community because I’m still learning and there’s so much information out there that we haven’t discovered.”
Diane Prete and Janice Ciccone, both volunteers at the Hearthside House and Lincoln Historic Home, also attended the cemetery’s historical tour.
Prete said she thought the tour was “excellent.
“A town like this is a treasure with all of these stories and all of the history,” she added. “Just to hear the stories of the people and find out more about these buildings that I drive by every day – I just love history.”
Ciccone said, “It’s just interesting – the genealogy and tracing families – it’s fascinating.”
Christain de Rezendes, a member of the Heritage Association, attended the tour and shared how he is currently co-producing a documentary with Berlinghof about Slatersville.
After working on this project over the last decade, the documentary is set to finally air on Rhode Island PBS in September, he said. The 12-hour-long documentary will be split up into 11 episodes.
“If you have the privilege and opportunity of diving into the individual letters, it takes a lot of time – a lot of research, but when you do it, it just unravels a whole world and uncover so much,” De Rezendes said.
“There’s more drama within this gated area than you might think,” he said, referring to the Slater’s section of the cemetery.
About the documentary, Berlinghof said, “At first, I was just doing research for Christian and the research went far from what I usually do. I traveled all over for him and have done so much research.”
She explained how excited she was when he told her she was promoted to a co-producer on the project.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” she said.
For more information on the documentary, visit firstmillvillage.com.
Another tour of the historical cemetery is set to be held in the fall, Berlinghof said. More graves will be visited and different stories will be shared.
