By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association put is prized artifact from the Dorr Rebellion of 1842 on display at Heritage Hall on Greene Street Saturday during one of the first events to be held in the group’s community center since the pandemic began.
The banner, used by a Smithfield brigade of Thomas Dorr’s suffrage supporters during his bid to be Rhode Island’s governor and leader of a new People’s Party, was unrolled from its protective wrappings and laid out on a table in the upstairs meeting space with all of social distancing and sanitary protocols in place.
Visitors had to sign in downstairs and then go upstairs a few at a time to view the aging but still impressive banner.
“I think it is a nice starting point for the future,” Freyn Hainley, a member of the Association who had helped set up the display, explained.
“We wanted to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage this year and this also celebrates the rich history of suffrage in Rhode Island,” she said of the event.
The Dorr Rebellion involved a dispute over voting rights for non-property owning men and Dorr’s attempts to take control of the state after his party elected him Governor.
At that time only white males in Rhode Island owning about $130 worth of property were eligible to vote, a requirement under the state’s original royal charter from the King of England that had never been replaced after the Revolutionary War.
Dorr’s attempt to lead the state was put down by Gov. Samuel Ward King and his Law & Order party. Dorr was eventually arrested for his role in the rebellion and put into prison for several years.
The banner was likely first displayed at People Party events during Dorr’s unsuccessful bid to be the state’s new Governor and somehow made its way into the Heritage Association’s collections along with oil paintings of Dorr and Dr. Metcalf Marsh, a Slatersville supporter of the movement. At that time, Slatersville was a village in the town of Smithfield.
The historic banner is in a fragile condition today and as part of its display this weekend, Richard Keene, the Association’s president, said conservation experts from the Varnum Armory in East Greenwich looked it over and recommended a course of action for its future preservation.
“They have a lot of experience in restoring old flags and they offered to restore it for us if we can come up with the money to do it,” Keene noted.
The banner, which has 13 gold stars and one with a cloud over it, will go into archival storage at the Varnum Armory while the funding for the needed work, $7,000 to $10,000, is sought through grants and donations, according to Keene.
Ultimately, the goal is to have the banner encased in UV light protective Plexiglas so that it can be put on permanent display, Keene said.
“That is our hope, to preserve it and put it on display,” Keene said.
As for the cloud over Rhode Island’s star on the banner, it represented that Rhode Island remained the only one of the original 13 colonies not to have adopted a new state constitution following its independence from English rule.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.