By Stella Lorence
WOONSOCKET – Hailee Durling was in the process of moving from Elm Street to her new home on S. Main Street when she hit a pot hole on S. Main that “jacked up” her car.
“It broke the strut,” Durling said. “The strut like, shot up into my car, and since then it’s been making weird noises. I’ve hit pot holes, because they’re everywhere, but it’s never broken my car before.”
Despite the city’s best efforts, drivers still find pot holes to be a major problem, compounded by the fact that a lot of the holes are on state roads outside the Woonsocket Public Works Department’s jurisdiction.
“We are very proactive here,” said Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino. “We’ve had people out every day since the storm addressing pot holes, even the ones people don’t complain about.”
The city and state both have online forms where residents can report pot holes, as well as a reimbursement program that covers up to $300 worth of vehicle damage caused by pot holes. The application requires three written estimates for the damage, as well as a copy of a police report, tow receipt or auto club report verifying the incident. Durling said she knew to report the pot hole through the city’s form, and plans to look into getting reimbursed for the damage.
D’Agostino said he oversees 580 roads in the city, mainly leaving the interstates to the state crews, though Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the city sometimes patches pot holes on state roads anyway.
“We’ve eliminated many, many problem areas,” D’Agostino said. He added he gets a lot of complaints about Mendon Road and State Road, which are both state roads.
Late winter and early spring is pot hole season in the state, when the number of pot holes – and complaints – tends to increase.
“It’s always, typically, after winter storms,” D’Agostino said. “In the summer we don’t have any complaints at all. After it gets cold, then warm, that’s when the roads will fail.”
Most public works crews resort to patching potholes in the winter as opposed to repaving, since asphalt products need warm weather to cure properly, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The “deteriorated condition” of the state’s roads results in more holes, according to RIDOT. The pavement on 40% of non-interstate National Highway System roads in the state was determined to be in poor condition by national standards, according to a 2020 RIDOT study.
Durling, who has lived in the city for the last three to four years, said she thinks the pot holes have been getting worse each year. She said she was especially concerned when she hit the one on South Main Street recently, because she’s pregnant and had her two toddler-aged children in the car.
“It felt like getting into a car accident,” Durling said. “The city needs to fix these pot holes.”
But D’Agostino remains committed to the city’s progress.
“You want to see pot holes? Drive to Providence.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.