Jazz saxophonist and Woonsocket native Greg Abate has been recording music for three decades and has more than a dozen albums to his credit, but now, at the age of 73, he's got something he's never had before: a chart-topper.
Recorded at the height of the pandemic, “Magic Dance – The Music of Kenny Barron,” features Abate's original arrangements of the legendary pianist's tunes, with performances in an ensemble that includes Barron and Abate. The two-record set has been No. 1 for a month on JazzWeek, which means it's been the most-requested record among radio station disc jockeys around the country during that period.
And even Abate has to admit, he's a little surprised.
“I am,” Abate said in a recent phone interview from his home in Coventry. “I'm kind of like really critical of what I do. When I was arranging someone else's music, during the process of mixing, I kind of got ultra-critical of it – should've, could've. But that's why we do good things, because we care.”
In Kenny Barron's songbook, Abate found a trove of material to perform with the pianist, mixing it up in new ways. Barron is one of the best known and critically acclaimed pianists in jazz, with roots that go all the way back to Dizzy Gillespie's “Jazztet” ensemble in the 1960s.
“He's close to 80 but he's still young,” says Abate. “We did 14 of his compositions and arranged them and he's on the record. He's with me on that with a bass and drummer.”
Jazz fans can sample the offerings of “Magic Dance” live on May 29 at Chan's Fine Oriental Dining, where Abate has been a staple performer for many years. This will be his first show there since before the pandemic, and – perfect timing – it comes a day after Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to fully lift all the limits on indoor seating capacity at restaurants and other performing arts venues, so Abate is excited about the date and he's looking forward to packing as many jazz fans into the room as proprietor John Chan can fit.
Abate is a longtime friend of Chan, but he doesn't get nearly as much ink as the music promoter and restaurateur for being a homegrown talent. But like Chan, Abate, too, is a member of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, and Woonsocket is where his passion for music flourished.
The son of an X-ray technician, Abate grew up on Mendon Road and has been playing music since he was in the sixth grade at what used to be called the East Woonsocket School. It all began, he remembers, when someone came to his door offering to rent instruments to kids so they could take music lessons.
His mother thought it would be a good idea.
In the ninth-grade he switched from clarinet to saxophone and now plays all three kinds – soprano, tenor and baritone. He's also proficient on the flute and plays “a little piano.”
Some of Abate's earliest professional gigs took place at Chan's, opportunities for which he paid homage to the admired proprietor – as other practitioners of jazz have done – by recording an album there called “Kindred Spirit: Live at Chans,” released in 2016. Back in the 1970s and early 1980s, Abate was exploring the musical intersection of rock, funk and jazz that used to be called fusion, but over the years he's become more recognized as a conservator of jazz's most time-honored traditions of “straight-ahead,” improvisational music.
He's performed with some of the best: Ray Charles, alto saxophonist Phil Woods and drummer Elvin Jones. He even played with Artie Shaw, who first became a household name as a leader of big bands at the dawn of the swing era in the 1930s.
But Abate, a graduate of Boston's Berklee College of Music, is also known as a composer and arranger as much as he is a player. He's on the teaching staff at Rhode Island College.
Much as professionals throughout the realm of arts, Abate's work as a musician has been deeply disrupted by the pandemic. The biggest casualties were opportunities for live performance.
“I was so used to working all the time, traveling here and there, flying, teaching at RIC,” he says. “I haven't taught a class at RIC since before the pandemic.”
But “Magic Dance” may be the best evidence yet that social distancing hasn't been all bad – at least not for Abate. He was already planning on making the record before the onset of COVID-19, but there were a few unexpected delays in production due to the virus that Abate seized as an opportunity to tweak his work before the final recording was released.
He was originally scheduled to go into the studio in May 2020 to begin recording, but the date got pushed back to September.
“In that few months, I was thinking over the music and I made changes in every one of the songs,” said Abate. “I rearranged them.”
Abate made the recording at Whaling City Sound in New Bedford, which is recognized by critics as one of the top jazz recording studios in the country.
While his internal editor was second-guessing him, Abate figures the JazzWeek standings are proof that listeners and disc jockeys think he did something very, very well.
“I guess they like it,” he allows.
Abate is always excited about returning to his hometown to perform at Chan's, but this time the occasion is mixed with concern because he wonders if it might be his last.
Abate always knew that someday, John Chan would retire from the business of running the restaurant and promoting music, but Chan disclosed a few weeks ago that the iconic Main Street venue is for sale. Chan – who is due to pick up an honorary doctor of fine arts next week from Providence College, his alma mater, is desirous of selling Chan's as a going business, with the performing arts venue intact – an arrangement even his real estate agent acknowledges poses something of a challenge.
Though Chan's retirement is inevitable, Abate says the news that it was actually imminent still stunned him, and he's hopeful of squeezing in a pre-retirement show at his music chum's restaurant before it changes hands. There is no fixed date, and Chan says he will continue to operate until the right candidate emerges to take over the business.
“I'm surprised,” said Abate. “Things come and go but that's an establishment that's very special to me. Even going there when I was a kid to get chow mein with my mother. But to play there since 1978 like once or twice a year has been a real tradition. It's one of my favorite places to play in New England. That's hometown.”
