92-year-old Julie Amaral, a senior shut-in since the pandemic began, thanks visitors Wednesday including Mary Lou Dolan, Outreach Director, Oak Street Health, left, and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt after a visit from the group and joined by Meghan Grady, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island and Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates during a surprise visit to her home as part of March for Meals month in the state.