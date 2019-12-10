WOONSOCKET — For most of its 186-year history, The First Baptist Church of Woonsocket has been a church on the move.
Incorporated in 1833, the church has held services at multiple geographical locations in the city throughout the years, including Blackstone Street and Arnold Street.
Rev. Dorian Parker, the church’s longtime pastor, thinks the church has finally found the perfect new home on Main Street.
The church, one of a mix of new tenants leasing space at 55 Main St., began holding services at the new location at the beginning of November and so far the congregation of about 20 people couldn’t be happier with their new digs.
“It’s a great space,” says Parker. “We are blessed with ample parking, handicap access and we’re centrally located in the historic Main Street district.”
The church is leasing two spacious rooms, one for worship services held every Sunday at 11 o’clock, and the other for fellowship and various church ministries, including Bible study and Sunday school.
“This building really meets our needs and will also help us to extend our ministry into new areas,” Parker says.
The space is owned by Bob Cooper, who recently purchased downtown’s historic Harris Mill for $500,000 from Mainland Properties of Providence. The mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, gradually developed into a mixed-use facility over the years. The oldest parts of the building were originally the Harris Mill, a six-story rubble stone building that dates back to 1846, according to National Register documentation. A commercial addition with frontage on Main Street, erected in 1897, was originally known as the Buckland and Clark Building, housing an assortment of retailers.
The Kornstein family began leasing space for a dry goods store in the building in 1930, an operation that evolved into one of the city’s best-known department stores, Kornstein’s, which many city residents still remember.
Around 2009, Community Care Alliance began leasing space in 55 Main St. for about two dozen of the social services agency’s employees, serving a client base of about 400. CCA terminated its tenancy agreement with Mainland Properties in May, however, citing mold in the building – an issue which Mainland is believed to have addressed before conveying the property to Cooper.
The First Baptist Church of Woonsocket is one of the city’s oldest churches. The first original church building was constructed in 1834 on the corner of Main and High Streets before a fire destroyed the building in 1853. After the fire, the church was rebuilt on the site and remained there until 1890 when the land was sold to interests that ultimately erected the Longley Building. The congregation then acquired land on Blackstone Street and built a new church building in 1892.
For many years, the church was also base camp for Because He Lives Ministries, which ran a soup kitchen that served two meals a day in the basement to the homeless and poor. Founded in the 1980s by the late Paul Dempster and his wife, Patricia, Because He Lives continued its work at the First Baptist Church even after the congregation began worshiping elsewhere, but eventually it, too, was forced to relocate.
The church owned the Blackstone Street church building for more than 60 years, but ended up selling the property in 2016 due to mold and other building issues.
“There were a lot of problems with the building that were causing serious health issues for our congregants and a decision was made that we could not longer worship there,” Parker said. “We took steps to remedy those problems, but our efforts ran into difficulties and we were not able to solve the problem.”
Prior to moving into 55 Main St., the church had been holding service in rented spaces, including space from the Iglesia Casa De Esperanza on Arnold St.
Today the church is led by Parker; Rev. James D. Curran, assistant pastor; Deacon Jo-Ann R. Buteau, chairwoman of the Deaconate Board; Sister Christine L. Parker, vice chairwoman of the Deaconate Board; Deaconess Denise R. Pazzetta; and Church Administrator Sister L. Joan Croteau.
Parker has been pastor of the First Baptist Church of Woonsocket since 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in theology from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, GA, and a Doctor of Divinity from Shiloh Theological Seminary.
“There’s been a lot of turmoil in recent years for our church, but we’re still going and we hope our new location will help our congregation to grow,” says Parker, who held an open house during the city’s Holiday Stroll on Saturday.
“All are welcome to be our guest at our Sunday services and or Bible study,” he said.
