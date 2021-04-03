WOONSOCKET — It’s not yet determined if Autumnfest is on for 2021, but as of Thursday the premier city festival does have a grand marshal for its annual parade – Jennifer Jolicoeur.
Jolicoeur was surprised with an Autumnfest Grand Marshal jacket by the Autumnfest Committee at her local business, Athena’s Home Novelties on Winter Street, as she was about to celebrate her company’s 23rd birthday with her employees and family members.
“We have a special announcement – and I know it’s April Fool’s Day, but this is not an April Fool’s joke – I want to assure you that right here,” Autumnfest Steering Committee General Chair Garrett Mancieri said as he approached Jolicoeur at the company gathering with a group of committee members in tow.
“So obviously we are here from the Autumnfest Steering Committee, and every year we go on a search for someone that is an unsung hero in our community, someone that gives everything that they can back to community,” Mancieri explained before telling Jolicoeur she had been selected as the Committee’s 2021 Grand Marshal and honored with leading off the annual parade on Diamond Hill Road and Social Street.
Jolicoeur started her company in Woonsocket 23 years ago, and in her time as a local business owner she has “done a lot of great things in the city, you’ve helped a lot of great people, and there is so many charities that you have helped out that I can’t even list them all,” Mancieri said.
Jolicoeur is also known for her success two years ago in bringing a Guinness World Record to the city with her Athena’s Cup fundraising efforts on behalf of breast cancer awareness. The non-profit organization created the longest connected chain of bras in the world when it was assembled at the River’s Edge Recreational Complex in October 2019.
“You really rallied the community. You brought people together and that is what it really is all about for us,” Mancieri said. “We want to bring people together and you are a perfect example of that.”
“You are just one of those truly great people – you are an unbelievable person, you are a trailblazer, you do so much for the community, so we are thrilled to announce that you are our 2021 Autumnfest Grand Marshal,” Mancieri said to applause and cheers from those around them.
Per her selection, Jolicoeur will be honored at Autumnfest’s Grand Marshal reception before Autumnfest arrives on Columbus Day Weekend – if all goes well with the pandemic – and then ride in the parade on Monday, the festival’s big finale.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and City Council President Daniel Gendron also attended the Committee’s Grand Marshal announcement and commended Jolicoeur for her community service.
“Woonsocket native, successful business owner and Guinness World Record setter Jennifer Jolicoeur will lead the procession for the 2021 Autumnfest Parade as its grand marshal,” Baldelli-Hunt told the gathering while presenting her award.
She noted Jolicoeur’s roles as president and director of Athena’s Cup and owner of Athena’s Home Novelties and her success in winning the 2019 Guinness World Record “for longest bra chain comprised of 195,564 bras spanning 124.57 miles on Oct. 16, 2019 at the River’s Edge Sports Complex on Davison Avenue,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Not only did her “epic Athena’s Cup Event” honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Jolicoeur also “placed our beloved city on the global map,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Jolicoeur, working with “an endless stream of unbelievably hard-working loyal volunteers successfully persevered in, and achieved, a seemingly impossible undertaking of hooking one bra to another during a 12-day period from Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 to Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
And in light of Jolicoeur’s own “unwavering perseverance” to achieve her own epic goal, she will be a natural leader to “expertly guide the many marchers of the Autumnfest 2021 Parade in their jubilant journey from step off to the finish line,” Baldelli-Hunt said as she offered Jolicoeur the city’s sincere congratulations.
Gendron, too, said he wished to offer the Woonsocket City Council’s “best wishes and congratulations” to Jolicoeur for her selection.
“The entire membership conveys a job well done on this memorable occasion and expresses sincere gratitude toward your continued contributions to this community and to the Autumnfest organization,” Gendron said.
Jolicoeur herself said she was not expecting the tribute and was honored by it.
“I am just in awe, to see so many people and faces, people who supported me, and loved me through all my crazy ideas, like let’s break the Guinness World Record,” Jolicoeur said.
Recalling how she said that could be done in three months, but it eventually took ten years to collect the record, Jolicoeur thanked her employees, friends and family for their longtime support.
The Athena’s Cup challenge was “one of the great accomplishments of my life,” Jolicoeur said, thanking those who participated in its success.
As the event ended with Jolicoeur donning her orange Autumnfest jacket, Baldelli-Hunt said the city is still awaiting word on whether an in-person Autumnfest will be possible this year.
Last year, Autumnfest itself had to be canceled, but the parade did go off in a motorcade ride through the city.
Baldelli-Hunt said she participated in an online meeting with the state Department of Business Regulation on upcoming events on Thursday and the questions were whether Memorial Day events could be held. No answers were given thus far, she added.
“It all stems out of the state’s and the governor’s decisions,” Baldelli-Hunt said, noting it is still too soon to know the forecast for Autumnfest in October right now.
“We are waiting for guidance from the Department of Business Regulation,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
