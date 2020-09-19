Photos by Ernest A. Brown

Roger Bouchard is pictured recently behind the controls at radio station WNRI (AM-1380 FM-95.1), where he is the voice of morning talk. When he’s not on the airwaves, Bouchard volunteers his time with one of the city’s oldest civic organizations, the Rotary Club of Woonsocket. Bouchard, who was recently elected president of the group, says his top priority will be recruiting new members to bring energy and fresh ideas to the club.