WOONSOCKET — A Third District Court judge has ordered the father of the man accused in the savage 2016 stabbing death of 81-year-old Constance Gauthier to keep away from the lead detective in the case after allegedly menacing the policeman in North Smithfield over the weekend.
The order came Monday as Matthew Norman Dusseault, 49, of 469 Burnside Ave., was arraigned on one count of disorderly conduct after an alleged confrontation with Detective Anthony Conetta on a dead-end street near the officer’s home.
The detective called the North Smithfield police Saturday after he saw the father of Matthew Dusseault, 22, drive past him, sounding his horn after spotting Conetta on foot.
“He tooted his horn at him a couple of times,” said Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas F. Oates. “The officer took it as a threat,” the chief added, particularly after an earlier encounter between Dusseault and Conetta that took place in Superior Court, during a bail hearing for his son.
Friction between the defendant’s father and Conetta was apparent during the hearing, on Dec. 3. Accompanied by a state prosecutor, Conetta walked past Dusseault as he was sitting on a bench in the hall, talking to another individual. Conetta appeared to nod his head toward Dusseault in a “hello” greeting, leading to an exchange of words in which Dusseault could be heard rebuking the policeman for talking to him.
Conetta walked away and the two parted without further incident. The same day Conetta testified about his key role in identifying the younger Dusseault as a suspect in Gauthier’s homicide using ancestry DNA. Magistrate Richard Raspallo later declared Dusseault to be a flight risk and a danger to the community, ordering him to be held without bail pending trial in Gauthier’s homicide. Police found her body in the bedroom of her stone bungalow at 191 Fairfield Ave. with 76 stab wounds about the head, neck and torso on March 23, 2016.
Dusseault might not have been arrested in July were it not for Conetta, who explained his role in the investigation as his father and other family members listened in Superior Court.
The detective said the homicide was a cold case when he became the lead detective around March 2018, at which time he read a story in the Washington Post about how ancestry DNA was emerging as a new technique to match unidentified DNA from crime scenes to possible perpetrators. The technique involves comparing the unknown DNA to samples of genetic material that have been offered voluntarily to companies like 23andMe and ancestry.com for the purpose of conducting genealogical research.
Even if the unidentified suspect’s DNA is not in the ancestry databases, often the DNA of relatives is. Researchers can home in – first, usually, on distant relatives – and then look for better matches in other samples from individuals more closely related to the unknown sample.
At Conetta’s suggestion, the WPD hired Reston, Va.-based Parabon Nanolabs to perform such an analysis on materials from the Gauthier crime scene. Eventually, the lab concluded that the DNA came from either the defendant or his grandfather on his mother’s side.
The charges lodged against the elder Dusseault stem wholly from what Conetta witnessed outside his home on Saturday, not what allegedly took place in court, police said.
Oates said the Woonsocket police spent “about a day and a half” looking for Dusseault after Conetta reported the incident to the North Smithfield police and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Officers went to his apartment on multiple occasions looking for him, after issuing a statewide broadcast alerting other departments of the warrant.
The arrest was considered “high risk because the defendant is known to carry weapons...” Lt. Ronald Marcos report says.
Police eventually located him about 1 a.m. Monday, when 11 Woonsocket police officers converged on the residence, where he lives on the first floor.
The arrest took place without incident, and no weapons were located either in his home or car, Oates said.
During a hearing before Third District Court Judge Elaine Bucci on Monday, Dusseault was released after posting $1,000 bail with surety, or $100 cash. The judge also issued a non-domestic no-contact order prohibiting him from having any contact with Conetta.
The elder Dusseault has been arrested several times since 1994, include twice for simple assault and once for felony assault and battery, according to the judiciary’s web site.
He’s due back in court for another hearing on Jan. 16.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.