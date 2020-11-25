WOONSOCKET – The restaurant industry is getting hammered by limits on indoor seating capacity, curfews and now, a “pause” for bars, but it could be worse, says Dave Lahousse.
The owner of Kay's Restaurant on Cass Avenue and The Lodge Pub & Eatery in Lincoln says that if people ignore the basics of pandemic etiquette, like masking-wearing and social distancing, there's a risk that some of their favorite restaurants might not be around at all in a few months.
That's the nub of a new public service announcement Lahousse has recorded as part of a holiday-season campaign by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation calling attention to the risks the pandemic poses for the embattled restaurant industry. Along with Geramie Callahan of Fluke Newport, he is one of two restaurateurs that recorded PSAs, urging Rhode Islanders to follow the rules, that began airing on radio stations around the state Monday.
“I was happy to do it,” Lahousse told The Call. “It's not just about all our restaurants. It's about all our small business. You might not like the governor's rules but you can't think like this virus is not happening. It's bad.”
Lahousse said Dale Venturini, president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, recommended him to RI Commerce. Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for the state's economic development agency, said that so far the two radio spots are the only PSAs in circulation, but there may be some additional segments produced for video formats featuring other restaurateurs in the future.
Restaurants were among the first businesses to take a blow from the pandemic, with Gov. Gina Raimondo shutting them down for indoor dining altogether for a time early on. Many are still treading water after they were allowed to resume indoor seating at two thirds capacity and now face even more challenges ahead after Raimondo called on them last week to essentially cut that figure in half for a “two-week pause” beginning Monday.
And they're losing their sit-down bar business altogether during the hiatus.
Lahousse isn't trying to sugarcoat the difficulties that lay ahead for the restaurant industry – a sector of the state's economy often portrayed as one of the most diverse and vibrant in the country, drawing on a multitude of ethnic and culinary traditions.
Indeed, he's openly skeptical that the two-week pause will end on Dec. 13.
“I don't think it's going to last for just two weeks,” he says. “I think it's going to last a whole month. Shutting down the bars hurts.”
But Lahousse says that if the state doesn't get the virus under control, there may be more future hurt for restaurants and small businesses in the form of lockdown-like conditions. His fear is that some business owners simply will be incapable of surviving such a crackdown.
He sums up his feelings in the PSA. Here's the text:
Because of the Coronavirus, restaurants have been hit extremely hard this year.
COVID has led to layoffs and cutbacks across the industry, and many of your favorite restaurants are teetering on the brink.
So on behalf of all Rhode Island restaurants, I’m asking you, Rhode Island: Over the next few weeks, please, follow the rules. Don’t have parties or large Thanksgiving gatherings. Wear your masks, and don’t crowd retail stores.
Your decision to have people over at your house will put my employees – and thousands of others across the industry – at risk of losing their jobs.
It’s going to take all of us, working together, following the rules, to move the needle.
If we can’t get this virus under control, I’m worried your favorite restaurant might not be there when things are back to normal.
Thank you, and have a safe, happy holiday season.
Though Lahousse was hard-pressed to think of any local restaurants that have closed their doors – yet – he is deeply concerned the pause, if it does turn out to be protracted, could push some struggling businesses into the abyss. The restrictions couldn't come at worse time, he says, because the holidays are when restaurateurs often see a profit bump from sales of gift certificates and patrons are more generous about tipping the help.
Lahousse says it will be tough to make ends meet if his fears materialize about the month of December, but one thing that's boosting his confidence about coming out the other side is the addition of outdoor dining igloos that have enabled him to expand his seating capacity at Kay's by 10 tables.
Lahousse has already received a good deal of publicity about the igloos, including a feature in The Call and some TV coverage that found its way to a national audience. As a result, Lahousse said he got calls from restaurateurs from as far away as Oregon, Indiana and North Carolina who wanted to know where he acquired the transparent seating bubbles and other details about how he uses them.
The greenhouse-like enclosures have become a big hit with patrons, says Lahousse, and he's going to do everything possible to make it feasible to keep using them no matter how cold it gets this winter. Right now, he said, he's outfitting them with portable electric heaters.
He's also in the process of adorning the parking lot where the igloos are located, across the street from Kay's, with holiday decorations that will make it seem even more inviting and festive.
“It's going to be a winter wonderland,” he said. “If I had to survive on my indoor and take-out right now, I'd survive. But that outdoor dining has really been a huge, huge boost for me.”
