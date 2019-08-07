By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – In a hard-fought race that pitted progressive ideas against a time-tested political brand, political upstart Alexander Kithes eked out a surprisingly close victory against former City Council President Roger G. Jalette in Tuesday’s special City Council election by an unofficial tally of 1,343-1,238.
Amid a packed gathering of friends, family members and other supporters at Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, Kithes declared a tentative victory a nail-biting 45 minutes or so after the polls closed at 8 p.m., careful not to make a premature announcement with the mail ballots still uncounted. The final tally, though still unofficial at press time, was confirmed by the city’s Board of Canvassers.
“I’m gonna speak assuming we probably won, just because there’s a lot of people in this room who have done so much to make this happen,” said Kithes as the crowd burst into raucous cheers and applause.
Smiling broadly as he hoisted a poster bearing the results above his head, Kithes said that if his victory means anything, it’s that the conventional wisdom that incumbency – or in Jalette’s case, former incumbency – is not a foolproof recipe for winning elections.
“The view that we have had that we are stuck in the past is not true,” he declared. “No matter what happens here tonight we can put to bed the idea that incumbency is a viable basis for any campaign. Incumbency is not a winning strategy anymore.”
Despite Kithes declaration of victory, Jalette said he wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.
“Not until I get official verification,” he said late last night at Missy’s Restaurant, where he gathered with supporters.
Looking exhausted as he sat on a stool in the entryway of the Social Street restaurant, Jalette said he still had no reliable polling information – more than an hour after the polls closed. Unlike Kithes, Jalette did not have poll runners reporting the results from each of the city’s 12 polling places back to Missy’s Restaurant. As of press time, Jalette’s only data had come from word of mouth.
The special election may have been a two-man race for a single seat, but it was every bit as lively and contentious as most regular elections with a full slate of contenders for seven.
Jalette, who previously served some 16 years on the council, including a stint as its president, was mainly known as the retired proprietor of Roger’s Flowers, a business that operated from various locations in the city for over 30 years. He made fiscal conservatism his signature issue, calling for a continued vigilance on the growth of taxes. Kithes most oft-voiced policy themes revolved around renewable energy, climate change and pumping more resources into education.
While Kithes trumpeted himself as a candidate of vision and energy, he thwacked Jalette as a gray-flannel conservative married to a single, shopworn idea. Jalette 76, deflected the criticism by stressing his political experience.
Jalette dramatically narrowed the margin between himself and Kithes from their showing in last month’s primary, but ultimately he was outspent and out-hustled by Kithes’ well-funded, well-oiled organizers, with strong ties to the state’s burgeoning progressive Democrats.
Kithes, 27, campaigned with Aaron Regunberg, the former Providence lawmaker who ran against Democratic Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee, as well as Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. For a political newcomer, it was a remarkable display of organization and strength.
Valedictorian of his graduating class at Woonsocket High School, Kithes holds a graduate degree in chemical engineering from Brown University. Before running for City Council, he had served as an organizer with Rhode Islanders for Reform, a good government advocacy group. He also authored “The Urban Farmer,” a weekly column that appeared regularly in The Call, and had made a few headlines by appearing at a number of council meetings several years ago to stump for keeping backyard chickens in the city. Eventually, the council gave in, relaxing the zoning prohibitions on home-based fowl.
Some of the city’s biggest labor unions lined up behind Kithes, including the Woonsocket Teachers Guild, an affirmation of one of his marquee issues. He also raised what’s probably a record sum – not just for an inaugural run for council, but any council race – about $13,000, according to his own projections. Kithes outspent Jalette by at least several thousand dollars and used the money, in part, on lawn signs, flyers and radio advertising. For several weeks in a row, he made guest-like appearances on WNRI’s Laroy Streat Show, in which Kithes expounded at length upon his positions and answered some of the critiques raised by his detractors.
Though news of local politics rarely squeaks past the border, the Kithes-versus-Jalette showdown drew broader attention as a bellwether on the fate of the progressive Democratic movement in the state. Among those watching was the Boston Globe, which framed the race this way:
“It’s only a special City Council election in Woonsocket, but there will be a lot of eyes on today’s race between progressive activist Alexander Kithes and former Council President Roger G. Jalette Sr.
“Why?
“Because it’s a classic matchup between a newcomer and a veteran politician who appears to have the full support of the city’s political establishment. And it could go a long way in determining whether progressives across the state will have momentum leading into the 2020 election.”
The aforementioned establishment pols Kithes ran against included not just Jalette, but a majority of the council’s sitting members, who turned vocal after the newcomer, in one of his radio spots, used the words “white” and “privilege” in close proximity to describe his difficulties contacting Council Vice President Jon Brien on an issue of mutual interest – green energy. If he, Kithes, a white, middle class individual, was having such a hard time getting a response from Brien, imagine how daunting it must be for minorities, Kithes wondered on the air.
More than one councilor, including President Dan Gendron, fired back, suggesting Kithes’ remarks were tantamount to calling councilors racists. He and four other members of the council went on to purchase radio time of their own to support Jalette.
Kithes evoked similar backlash when he appeared to suggest CVS Health, one of the state’s largest employers – and one of city’s largest taxpayers – might not be doing enough to fiscally reward its municipal host. He said he would support revisiting the corporation’s tax stabilization agreement when the existing one expires in a few years – remarks his critics feared might give the company cause to reconsider Woonsocket, and Rhode Island, as its home base.
After the criticism, however, Kithes refused to back down. On the contrary, he doubled down.
“I was absolutely in the right to point out the glaring issue of governmental inaccessibility, which tends to be that much more of a problem for women, people of color, young people, poor people, seniors, and other groups that tend to be underrepresented in government,” Kithes wrote in a recent letter to the editor of The Valley Breeze. “This is something that a lot of people across the city have told me they experience when I’ve talked to them as part of this campaign, and it is absolutely heartbreaking to know that underrepresented communities are all too often ignored by elected officials who are supposed to represent us all. The councilman who printed the op-ed’s claim that this attack constitutes ‘race-baiting’ is a ridiculous farce, and a political stunt on his part.
“As for my comments on CVS,” he added, “I have no intention of purposely or accidentally driving CVS out of our city. My comments were nothing more than a recognition that CVS is a part of our community. As we strive to build the Woonsocket we all dream of, it is absolutely fair to engage with CVS when their TSA comes up for renegotiation in 2027 on the presumption that as part of our community, CVS has a role to play by contributing nothing more than their fair share to our city in taxes and contributions to local nonprofits.”
Though he apparently came up short, Jalette showing was far better than that of the primary, in which he finished with less than 31 percent of some 1,700 votes cast in the four-way. He improved to about 47 percent in the main event, while Kithes checked in with about 53 – not much different than the primary.
The council called the special election to fill the seat emptied by former Councilwoman Julia Brown, who nudged Jalette out by 15 votes in last November’s general election. Then 23 years old, she became one of the youngest-ever freshmen on the council, but she resigned abruptly on May 1 to accept an unexpected job offer in another state.
