WOONSOCKET — Landmark Medical Center’s staff has gone through a lot over just about a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Wednesday they won a special tribute from the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce for helping people in the Blackstone Valley.
Landmark was awarded the first-ever Community Hero Award during the Chamber’s 30th Annual Celebration, streamed live to the organization’s members from the Stadium Theatre Wednesday afternoon.
Additionally at the event, the Barbara C. Burlingame Award for Community Service was given to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott for her role in leading the state through the pandemic; and the Ben Mondor Award honoring the late Pawtucket Red Sox owner was presented to Providence attorney John J. Partridge of Partridge Snow and Hahn for his philanthropic spirit.
The event also included a “Fireside Chat” with Brian Moynihan, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Bank of America, as the annual event’s keynote speaker.
The Chamber’s new Community Hero Award is presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond for their community during these unprecedented times, according to the organization.
“There is no one definition of what makes a Hero, but most tend to be unsung Heroes who are quietly doing amazing work for the improvement of their communities and neighbors,” the award notes.
Landmark CEO Michael Souza said on Wednesday that he learned of Landmark’s selection for the Community Hero Award a couple of weeks ago and was “thrilled” that the hospital’s staff would be recognized for their work through the pandemic.
“The past year for all the employees here, especially the frontline staff, has definitely been challenging,” Souza said. “To be recognized by the Chamber and the local business community is really just great.”
Landmark has faced the ups and downs of the pandemic along with the rest of the state since last March, and Souza called the beginning of the crisis “a very challenging time.”
“Our staff here performed extremely well,” Souza said. “The staff had to care for these patients, they had never dealt with this before, and then they had to go back to their families not knowing what they might be bringing home.”
The staff also took home “a lot of stress from the days that they had here,” and then had to cope with family concerns on top of everything else.
“We are so proud of everything that they have done,” Souza said.
When summer arrived, things eased up a bit, and that calm lasted into the early fall, he noted.
“When it got to late October and November, it picked up again, right until the last couple of weeks when we’ve started to see a little bit of dip again,” Souza added. “But again, the staff just performed so well – especially throughout the holiday season – so we definitely have a great staff here and are glad to have them treating the Woonsocket community.”
Over the course of the crisis, Landmark’s staff learned ways to better meet the challenges they faced. They were helped by the development of new treatments and care strategies – and more recently, by COVID-19 vaccines.
“At the beginning there was a shortage in supplies across the country, there was still a lot of the treatments coming out weekly, and we were making a vaccine and getting ready to hopefully have a vaccine,” Souza said. “Now, we have learned so much and we are like a well-oiled machine with dealing with COVID.”
“We have plenty of supplies, we have good treatments, the COVID patients are not as sick as they used to be, there are not as many people in the ICU, and I think we have seen that across the state,” Souza explained.
When the pandemic began hospitals had a large number of people in their Intensive Care Units (ICUs), which generated concern about treatment capacity.
Now, however, Landmark is seeing very few COVID patients in the ICU. Souza said most COVID-19 patients are only staying a few days in the hospital before being sent home.
“And we have the vaccine now, and we’ve vaccinated a large portion of employees here at the hospital,” Souza said. “The vaccine is a big game-changer, and then there is the regular treatments, like Remdesivir, which is a treatment we have used here in the hospital.”
Landmark is also now able to offer its COVID-19 patients some of the new infusion treatments that can significantly minimize the impact of the virus, according to Souza.
“It really minimizes the effects of COVID on them, and we’ve seen some really great outcomes,” Souza said.
The improvements in treatment have not ended the fight against COVID-19, however, and Souza said almost a year into the crisis, Landmark’s employees still face challenges every day.
“You think of these employees and they’ve been in the battle for 11 months, approaching a year,” Souza said. “Day in and day out, putting in extra hours, going home to their families.”
“Their children may be going to school remotely, might be going to school in class, their spouses, the same thing, they might be working remotely, might be working outside,” Souza said of the continuing demands Landmark’s staff must juggle.
The Community Hero Award is just another way to thank those employees and another way to boost their morale, as was done last April when first responders did a motorcade past the hospital in appreciation of the staff and other community groups followed with similar tributes.
“We had a lot of donations from local businesses, whether it was lunch or snacks, and we continued to do that internally, whether it’s just a truck coming and giving the third shift breakfast, or a food truck during the day giving all the staff members a coffee and doughnut or something – just to show them how appreciative we are of everything they’ve done in the past year,” Souza said.
Souza said he planned to highlight the hospital’s receipt of the award in his regular news note to the staff and believes it will help employees know their work is appreciated.
“This week we will be talking about the award and thanking them for all their hard work in the past year,” Souza said.
But he also pointed out that Landmark is not yet done with the crisis and its employees’ work will continue without a pause.
“If I had a crystal ball, I would say I think we are still going to be living this for the most of 2021,” Souza offered.
With 10 percent of the world and state vaccinated to date, there is still a long way to go,” he noted.
“It’s going to take most of this year to really kind of bend that curve on the vaccinations – and you never what is next,” the hospital CEO said.
“We do have a lot of heroes here, and these people have dealt with COVID and H1N1 and Ebola, and every year there is the flu,” Souza said. “There is always something, and when you are on that front line you never know what is coming next.”
The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of businesses in Burrillville, Central Falls, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Scituate, Smithfield and Woonsocket, according to the organization. The NRI Chamber leads the Chamber of Commerce Coalition, representing 10 area chambers of commerce. For more information about the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, call (401)-334-1000 or visit www.nrichamber.com.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.