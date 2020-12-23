WOONSOCKET — Despite a surge of coronavirus at work, ICU Nurse Deborah Baro of Landmark Medical Center suddenly feels as if a huge weight has been lifted from her shoulders.
That’s because on Monday, Baro, 65, of Blackstone – making a bit of history in the process – became the recipient of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the city.
And that means she’s a step closer to doing her essential work with less risk – and less fear – of catching the virus from a patient and potentially transmitting it to someone in her own family when she goes home.
“Of course I’m concerned,” she said shortly before the momentous shot in the arm was administered to her by Landmark EMT Thomas Murgo in the hospital’s Christiansen Conference Center. “I’m concerned I’ll take it home. I have a 90-year-old father who lives with us.”
A Woonsocket native, Baro made the short list of those at the front of the line to receive Landmark’s first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, because her age and potential exposure to patients afflicted with COVID-19 puts her at the highest risk.
Under the Rhode Island Department of Health’s plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, frontline hospital workers will receive the first available doses, followed by first responders, like EMS workers and firefighters, all in a likely December-February time-frame.
Landmark received 975 doses of the two-step Pfizer vaccine last week. Landmark’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Glenn Fort, talking to reporters early in the morning as the first of them were being administered, said he was still waiting for an estimated time of arrival for the second version of the COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration – the one produced by the Moderna pharmaceutical company.
But sometime in the next hour or so, Landmark got a pleasant surprise, with the notification that 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine had just been delivered, according to Carolyn Kyle, spokeswoman for the hospital.
Even with some 1,275 total doses of vaccine on hand, though, the hospital will still need more if it wants to immunize all of the roughly 1,000 people employed by Landmark. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require recipients to receive two doses, administered about three weeks apart, in order for them to supply the roughly 95 percent protection from the virus the pharmaceutical companies claim.
But Dr. Fort hailed the launch of Landmark’s vaccination program as the first step in the trek toward a return to something like normal for the hospital.
“It’s a sense of relief,” he said. “At least for us as health care workers, we’ll be a little less concerned about acquiring the disease.”
But it’s not a magic bullet, said Dr. Fort. Workers will need to remain vigilant by following all the existing protocols for PPE, personal hygiene and social distancing, even after they receive two doses of the vaccine.
Dr. Fort said Landmark’s first recipients were chosen by a hospital team whose members wanted to send a message that everybody needs the vaccine – not just staffers who work directly with patients.
That’s why workers from the Landmark’s environmental services division were also among the employees to receive the vaccine on Monday.
And so Jeanne Gagnon, baring her shoulder for the shot just after Baro, became Landmark’s No. 2 recipient of the Pfizer vaccine. Her job involves sanitizing treatment quarters in the emergency room where patients stricken with COVID-19 have been housed.
“I’m going to feel a little safer,” said Gagnon. “There’s COVID patients in the ER right now and I have to go in and clean.”
Normally when she’s doing her chores, she’s required to wear a visor shield, as well as an N-95 mask, which is said to be among the most effective face coverings available. But Gagnon knows the vaccine offers the best protection yet against picking up the virus and potentially bringing it home to loved ones.
“I’m nervous about it,” she said. “I have children and grandchildren.”
While she didn’t go into details, Baro said the ICU at Landmark is presently dealing with an uptick in COVID-19, a situation that’s spread throughout the state’s hospital system as of late. Baro said the spike was predictable after the increased travel and social mingling that came with Thanksgiving, and now she fears the state may see another wave of COVID-19 after Christmas.
A nurse at Landmark since she was 20 years old, Baro is incredulous that some people still think the virus is some sort of a made-up story. She says the skeptics would quickly see how real it is if they worked in a hospital.
“They feel it’s fake news,” she said. “But it’s real. It’s extremely real.”
The sense of relief she feels upon the arrival of the vaccine isn’t just for herself, said Baro. Like Dr. Fort, she’s breathing a sigh of relief for the entire hospital and the families who have loved ones recovering there, because the vaccine means medical care can finally begin to inch back toward normal – including a normal level of compassion.
“Especially the families,” said Baro. For them, there are no patient visits, and explaining that to relatives is one of the more challenging facets of working in health care these days.
“We’re in the surge mode, definitely, but at least we’re focused on getting back to normal, and that’s what’s important,” she said.
Another employee who took Pfizer’s protective poke in the upper arm was Dr. Joseph Mazza, a staff cardiologist at Landmark who became recipient No. 3.
“It provides you with more protection,” Dr. Mazza said. “In this case, that’s what needs to happen.”
While direct care workers and first responders are to be the first Rhode Islanders to receive the vaccine, official government guidance on who will be next in line appears to be still evolving.
RIDOH has put out a four-phase plan that does not envision providing access to the vaccine to everyone who wants it until after June, but an advisory panel to the federal Centers for Disease Control is recommending that a broad range of “essential workers,” regardless of age, be moved up into the second tier, just behind health care workers and first responders.
If RIDOH sticks to its existing plan, however, K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers will be the Phase 2 recipients, sometime between February and April. Also in this group are critical care workers in high-risk settings, people with moderate underlying health conditions, residents of homeless shelters, group homes, prison inmates and all older adults.
Young adults, children and workers in critical industries are slotted for Phase 3, in an April-June window, followed by everyone else who did not previously have access to the vaccine.
The start of Landmark’s vaccination clinic dovetailed with the end of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s three-week “pause” that curbed or shuttered activity at restaurants, gyms and recreational sports venues. She ordered the rollbacks in anticipation of the post-Thanksgiving leap in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates that hospital workers like Baro are still dealing with firsthand.
But last week, Raimondo declared the pause was working and announced a return to Phase 3 guidelines for social gatherings and economic activity.
Infection rates on the latest 24-hour batch of tests, for example, checked in at about 5.8 percent on Monday, trending about two percent lower than the most recent seven-day average, according to the latest RIDOH data.
Raimondo still says people should celebrate Christmas in groups limited to those who live in the same household, but Baro knows how that worked out for Thanksgiving.
“I am fearful, yes,” she says.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
