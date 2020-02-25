WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center put a triumphant face on heart disease Monday as its president and CEO, Mike Souza, was named chairman of Heart Walk 2020, the Heart Association's most important fundraiser of the year.
You might say it's a job in Souza's heart – the one he inherited.
Heart disease isn't just the leading killer in the nation, “It's also been kind of the leading killer in my family,” the hospital president says.
His grandfather, who did the yeoman's work of raising him in their humble abode in New Bedford, suffered seven heart attacks before the last one killed him in 1991, Souza told a gathering of Landmark staffers, health professionals and Heart Association representatives. His father is now getting by with stents and a pacemaker after suffering a serious heart attack last July at the age of 62, but Souza said he has lost a number of “aunts, uncles and cousins” to heart disease.
“It's made me much more aware of it,” Souza says. “I like to enjoy myself and have fun...life can be short sometimes.”
Souza's personal account of commitment to Heart Walk 2020 was just one of several uplifting stories of survival that emerged at the Christiansen Conference Center during the celebratory launch of the fundraiser, which takes place in Providence on May 31. The goal is to raise $500,000 for research, education and training for the nation's top killer, as well as stroke, which ranks fifth on the list of most-fatal afflictions.
Like Souza, Austin Prario, 22, of Burrillville – this year's Heart Walk Director – was another survivor who put a distinctly positive twist on his experiences with the notoriously deadly affliction.
A sunny, upbeat individual, Prario says his life didn't start out with a promising outlook. Weeks before he was even born, doctors told his parents he would arrive with an abnormal heart. Instead of the usual four chambers, it would only have three.
“He'll never run a marathon,” a physician told his father.
Wrong.
Anyhow, that's exactly what Prario's father told the doctors – his son would go on to run a marathon.
Prario says he has no idea how his father could predict the behavior of his unborn son, but his response to the doctors turned out to be on the money. In 2017, Prario said, when he was 19 years old, he finished the Boston Marathon – and landed a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the first person with a three-chambered heart to do so.
But coping with heart disease has been a struggle, too. In 2018, said Prario, he suffered a “mini-stroke” that caused him to lose some sensation in his limbs. He got over it partly by training for another race, completing the Boston Marathon for the second time in 2019.
Dan Couture, a real estate appraiser from North Smithfield, was also on hand to praise Landmark for saving his life in 2011 when, at the age of 63, he suffered a heart attack on Christmas morning.
Were it not for the fast-thinking professionals of Landmark's emergency room and catheter lab, Couture said, he wouldn't have been around Monday to talk about his experiences.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” he said. “It's one of life's great mysteries on why I survived and others didn't.”
Couture said the hospital's cardiac center also provided him with good advice on diet and lifestyle for managing his condition long-term.
Couture may think of Landmark as one of the reasons he's still alive, but Carolyn Kyle, a spokeswoman for Landmark, says he's also one of the reasons the hospital survived a crisis of its own.
Couture was among of a plethora of Landmark patients who advocated for the hospital when it was threatened with closure after it lapsed into bankruptcy in 2008. Prime Healthcare Services of California, a multi-hospital chain with facilities all over the country, finally purchased Landmark out of receivership in 2013, after a protracted court-supervised process.
Since then, Landmark's catheter lab has become an even more vital cog in the gears of the region's network of health care services than it was in Couture's day. Last September, after an investment of approximately $1.5 million in state-of-the-art equipment and structural modifications, Landmark upgraded the cardiac catheter lab. Personnel here are chiefly involved in unclogging dangerously heart-stopping vascular blockages from many parts of the human body, but the most common procedure is cardiac catheterization, in which doctors snake a tube from blood vessels in the groin to the heart to open a clogged artery with an inflatable balloon-like structure or by inserting one or more permanent stents.
Better X-ray imagery is helping physicians save more lives in different and more difficult ways, says Landmark's Chief of Medicine Dr. Glen Forte.
“It makes it a lot easier to visualize and to do more, complicated procedures,” he says.
In addition to his family history, Souza says Landmark's critical role in cardiac medicine gives him another reason to look forward to serving as the chairman of Heart Walk 2020.
“I'm very excited for many reasons, both personally because I have a great amount of heart disease in my family but also professionally because of the great cardiac program we have a Landmark,” he said.
The Heart Walk will kick off at 8 a.m. on May 31 from 100 Gaspee St. in Providence. The event includes a 3-mile walk, a 2-mile walk, a health fair, music, karoake and a “children's zone” with family-oriented activities to pass the time.
For more information about the event and details about how to participate, click on the following link: https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=4957&pg=informational&sid=3569.
