WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center and its employees union are among those who are leading the charge against an Alabama health care giant that wants to build a new, $42-million, 50-bed rehabilitation hospital in Johnston, saying the facility threatens jobs and, maybe, even an entire hospital – the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island, Landmark's sister facility.
The battle has been percolating for months before the Health Services Council, which is considering Encompass Health Corporation's application for a certificate of need to operate the proposed facility on Hartford Avenue, near the I-295 interchange.
Citing a “gap in care,” Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass is trying to convince the HSC that there are too few in-patient rehab beds to meet the demand of the state's aging population of baby boomers, but the Northern Rhode Island health care establishment, among others, say that just the opposite is true. They say there are already too many rehabilitation beds and that adding 50 more will merely siphon business away from existing providers, putting jobs and, possibly, RHRI at risk.
“We are deeply concerned that approval of the application, for which there is no apparent need, could result in significant job loss,” Linda McDonald, president of the United Nurses & Allied Professionals, wrote in a recent letter to the HSC.
McDonald said the existing inventory of in-patient rehabilitation beds in the entire state are consistently empty half the time, including the 120 combined beds where UNAP members work – North Smithfield-based RHRI, Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. “Indeed,” she wrote, “If Encompass proceeds with this new 50-bed facility, notwithstanding that the state's bed capacity is currently and consistently at or around 50 percent, not all of the state's existing facilities will remain viable.”
The facility, which would be called Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Johnston, was first proposed last July. Its for-profit parent corporation would build and own all the real estate and has already won zoning and other regulatory clearances from the town of Johnston. But the most important hurdle it faces is obtaining the certificate of need from the HSC, which has already held several hearings on the proposal.
During the most recent hearing on Tuesday, the HSC accepted a study it commissioned to explore the question of need for more rehabilitation beds. A new phase of the hearings gets under way next Tuesday as Encompass begins what it expected to be a detailed rebuttal to opponents, who have so far dominated the proceedings.
“We are alarmed that this proposed facility, for which there is no apparent need, could result in significant job losses at the Rhode Island Rehabilitation Hospital and in the rehabilitation units of Kent Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital,” said Ray Sullivan, a spokesman for UNAP, after Tuesday's hearing.
With existing health care providers already struggling to fill half its rehab beds on a continuing basis, Sullivan said, “a new, for-profit, 50-bed institution would quickly make the continued operation of these existing facilities unlikely.”
UNAP isn't the only organization sounding the alarm, however. So too are Prime Healthcare Services, the 45-hospital chain that owns Landmark and RHRI; CharterCARE Health Partners, owners of Roger Williams Hospital and Fatima Hospital; and the Rhode Island Health Care Association, which represents about 80 nursing homes.
Landmark President and CEO Michael Souza has told the HSC that adding another rehabilitation facility “will increase the cost of care in Rhode Island, create redundancy in this type of service, and may result in the closure of the current facilities and further harm” the mainstream menu of acute care services that hospitals provide.
“We ask that you not approve this application at this time,” he wrote.
While Encompass has yet to make its full case to the HSC, the nub of it is summarized in its lengthy application for the facility.
One of the company's leading arguments for venturing into the state's rehabilitative medicine market is that it's a massive healthcare provider that specializes in rehab, allowing it to deliver more expert care with greater efficiency.
For example, Encompass says most of its rehab hospitals hold one or more “disease-specific” certifications in areas where the state's aging population of baby boomers is most likely to need them – stroke, brain injury and hip fractures.
“Encompass brings to the local market the resources and experience of a national company that has proven high-quality, cost-effective programs and services along with the financial strength to ensure that its patients and specialized staff members have access to an extensive array of rehab specific clinical equipment and technology,” the company says.
Encompass Johnston would “leverage the strength” of its parent corporation to meet the needs of the local community by developing programs and services tailored to the needs of the local area, it says.
The company's application also addresses the more controversial question of supply and demand for rehabilitation beds. Contrary to Landmark and other detractors, Encompass says the needs of the state's population, particularly residents who are 65 and older, justifies moving forward with the project. That segment of the population, the company asserts, “is dramatically increasing at the same time that the limited number of accessible inpatient rehabilitation beds in RI is decreasing.”
The company says there is approximately 1 available in-patient rehabilitation bed for every 2,000 people who live in the state, a figure it calls “far below” the national average, which is closer to 1.5 beds per 2,000.
“Absent the proposed project, Rhode Island's bed per population ratio will continue to decline and fall farther below the national average, with an expected .496 beds per 1,000 (or less than one bed per 2,000) persons 65+ in 2025,” the company's application says.
The limited number of “available and accessible” inpatient beds results in “a gap of care,” forcing many RI patients discharged from general hospital care to either utilize “less intensive” recovery settings such as nursing homes or home health services, rather than the more appropriate inpatient rehab setting,” the company argues. Some patients, it adds, “forego needed rehab care altogether.”
Encompass can also deliver care less expensively than its competitors, the company asserts. Medicare, it says, pays Encompass hospitals less per discharge than other providers, on average, even though its patients generally come with more complicated problems.
But one hospital administrator who isn't buying it is Jeffrey H. Liebman, CEO of CharterCARE Partners.
“CharterCARE and specifically Our Lady of Fatima Hospital have provided comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation service for more than 30 years through the Southern New England Rehabilitation Center,” he told the HSC. “Since January 2010, those services have been available at Fatima Hospital in North Providence, a neighboring town to Johnston, and approximately 5 miles from the proposed facility.”
Yet there's always room in Fatima's 24-bed rehab unit, according to Liebman.
“This brings into question the justification that more beds are needed in Rhode Island,” he concluded. “Any new program there for has the potential to draw patients away from established facilities, duplicating services and increasing costs.”
