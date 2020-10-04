By JOSEPH FITZGERALD
UXBRIDGE – Funeral services were held Wednesday for Lawrence E. “Larry” Bombara, Uxbridge’s first Department of Public Works superintendent, who served as head of the department from 1985 to 2008. Bombara, of Douglas, died Sept. 20. He was 70.
“For those of us who knew Larry, he was a get-down-to-business and get-it-done kind of guy,” said Uxbridge Selectmen Chairman Brian Butler. “He was the type of guy who when you needed something completed he did it with a kind of fervor and energy you don’t see very often. He took his job seriously and he was a great ambassador to the town. He will be sadly missed by our community.”
A Douglas resident all of his life, Bombara graduated from Douglas High School and then went on to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1973.
He began his public works career with the Douglas Highway Department while still in high school, becoming the wastewater treatment operator there in 1974 and superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant in 1977. He moved on to Uxbridge in 1979 where he started up the new wastewater treatment plant in town before being named the town’s first superintendent of public works in 1985. Bombara held that position for 23 years, retiring in 2008.
In 2007, the year before he retired, he was named one of the top 10 Leaders of the Year by the American Public Works Association. He was selected to receive the award for his professionalism, expertise, service and career-long dedication to public works, according to the American Public Works Association, which has more than 27,000 members.
In addition to being responsible for more than 100 miles of public roads in Uxbridge, Bombara’s accomplishments included overseeing the installation of a new water tank, acquiring land for future well field expansion, securing a grant to establish a bicycle and pedestrian walkway over the Blackstone River, and closing and capping a sewage sludge landfill.
After retiring he established Lorinc Consulting, primarily offering assistance to the Cape and Islands and especially the Oak Bluffs Water District of Martha’s Vineyard.
Bombara was active in many organizations including Massachusetts Water Works, Massachusetts Highway and New England Public Works Association, where he served as chapter president. He was also a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol Fraternal organization.
In 2007, Bombara organized a group of his public works family from New England and traveled to Bay Saint Lewis to help rebuild after Hurricane Katrina, an effort Bombara often called one of his proudest moments.
He was also a woodworker, boater, and loved to throw parties for family and friends.
Born in Webster, Mass., in 1950, he was the son of Joseph R. and Margaret M. (Madden), and lived in Douglas all his life.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne (Forget) Bombara; a daughter, Pamela Johnson; a brother, Dennis M. Bombara; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Mass was held Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge.
