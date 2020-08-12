State lawmakers kick in another $10,000 for the United Veterans Council's plan to replace an ailing World War II memorial in Precious Blood Cemetery. Appearing at a check-passing ceremony near the proposed site of the new monument in World War II Park are, from left, Brian Camara of Amvets Post 7; Ernest Frappier, commander of VFW Post 6342; Rene Boudreau, vice president of the UVC; State Rep. Robert Phillips; Ken Howe of the Vietnam Veterans Association; Mark Camara, president of the UVC; State Rep. Stephen Casey; State Sen. Roger A. Picard; Richard Schatz, past president of the UVC; Marvin Ludwig, past president UVC; Ernest Boisvert, past president UVC; and Leo Turgeon of the Vietnam Veterans Association.