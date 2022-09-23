WOONSOCKET — Leadership Rhode Island, a leadership development organization based in Providence, will help Woonsocket high schooler Mariam Kaba implement her award-winning idea to “transform” underserved city communities.
Kaba, a junior at the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, was first winner of the Transform Rhode Island Scholarship, which asked high schoolers around the state how they would spend $1 million to “change Rhode Island’s communities of color.”
The scholarship was hosted by the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a private foundation that supports education, job skills training and entrepreneurship opportunities for communities of color. The organization pledged to fund the winning idea in addition to awarding college scholarships to the top three applicants.
Kaba’s idea included developing programs for career exploration, financial literacy education, job skills support and mental health resources, among many other facets. Michelle Carr, executive director of Leadership RI, said she was especially impressed with the way Kaba’s idea spanned multiple policy areas and showed an acute sense of how they affected each other.
“We were really excited about her big and bold vision for the community,” Carr said. “She just has incredible wisdom and maturity for her age.”
Carr said she foresees the working partnership with Kaba to last about three years, with the first year mostly focused on building relationships with other advocacy organizations and programs working in the city and designing the implementation of Kaba’s idea. Then a design team, co-led by Kaba and Leadership RI, will begin to focus on implementing and sustaining those changes.
Kaba’s idea also laid out some community partners and peers she wanted to include in the development of her plans. Carr said that inclusion is especially important, and that Leadership RI is aware that, as an outside organization not based in the city, their role is more as facilitators.
“It was important to us that this be youth-centered,” Carr said. “We’re not intending to come in and say what needs to be done in Woonsocket.”
Though the first meeting between Carr and Kaba only happened last week, Carr said Kaba is especially excited about the education aspects of her plan, and they may try to begin there when it comes to design and implementation. Kaba’s plan called for, among other things, mandatory classes in sex education and financial literacy in high school, hiring more in-school social workers and mental health professionals and updating school supplies and equipment across the district.
“I’m grateful to the Papitto Opportunity Connection for this amazing opportunity and excited to work with the Leadership Rhode Island team to help make my vision come to life,” Kaba said in a statement. “I cannot wait to get started and begin implementing my idea that will create real change for communities of color not only in Woonsocket, but across the state.”
