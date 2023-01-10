WPD Deputy Chief Calouro returns from FBI training with ideas for the force
WOONSOCKET – After 10 weeks of training at the FBI National Academy in Stafford County, Virginia, Woonsocket Police Deputy Chief Thomas Calouro is back with plenty of new ideas for the WPD force.
“I really want to instill a sense of psychological safety here,” Calouro told The Call in an exclusive interview. “We spend a lot of energy and effort to get the best people through the door… I want to know what you think. That’s why we hired you.”
Calouro said the key to “pushing out an aura of psychological safety” is “really having an open-door policy” where anyone can feel comfortable sharing an idea. Innovation comes from everywhere, he said, and it’s a disservice to both the department and the citizens of Woonsocket not to encourage every WPD employee to speak up when they have something to share.
Calouro’s other two goals center on recruitment and officer wellness, two issues he said departments all over the country and around the world are grappling with. Calouro’s class included 237 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian law organizations, according to a WPD press release. His roommate was a sheriff from Alameda County in California.
“The biggest a-ha moment for me was when other people talked and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s not just us,’” he said.
Calouro said it was “eye-opening” to see how other departments functioned, even down to differences such as whether officers report to a popularly elected sheriff or how strong union ties are for other police forces. Calouro said he offered his perspective as someone who has “sat in a lot of seats in law enforcement.” In Woonsocket, Calouro has served in the patrol, detectives and traffic divisions before becoming deputy chief, and he also brings management experience from his active position as the command chief master sergeant for the Rhode Island Air National Guard.
One thing the members of Calouro’s class had in common was that their departments struggled to recruit officers, he said. Woonsocket is budgeted for 101 officers in the 2023 budget, but has closer to 80, Calouro said.
“There was always a line at the door to be a police officer and there isn’t anymore,” he said.
He said it was encouraging, however, that departments around the country have taken different innovative approaches to solving the issue and were able to share some of what had worked for them. For example, Calouro said he learned some departments “geofence” their recruitment advertisements to target people in the area who are searching for jobs online.
Recruiting enough officers also plays a role in a department’s ability to tackle the developing issues facing law enforcement officers nationwide, such as the growing overdose crisis and the mental health fallout from the pandemic that is only just beginning, Calouro said. It also frees up more officers to attend advanced trainings.
Effective recruiting and retaining of officers is closely related to another one of Calouro’s goals, which is improving officer wellness. Nationally, there were over 150 law enforcement officers who died by suicide last year, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit that collects and verifies information on law enforcement suicides.
“This job will tear your soul, and you see it,” Calouro said. “We drive on because that’s what we do but you don’t forget it.”
Though Calouro said WPD has good foundational wellness and peer support, he wants to rewrite the entire wellness program with a particular focus on partnering with organizations that provide alternative methods to relieve stress, as well as training officers to recognize signs of depression or post-traumatic stress disorder in their colleagues.
“There’s no shock that we visually see things,” he said. “We’re in rooms where we see the worst of humanity. The days of really looking at that part of our job and saying, ‘Hey, just suck it up,’ are over. To lead well, you have to be well.”
Calouro said the key to both increasing recruitment and expanding officer wellness lies in changing the culture of law enforcement and creating a unified identity for the profession. Doing so will help officers feel valued and attract the diverse police force that will generate ideas for solving problems that will arise in the coming years, he said.
With more calls for accountability after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in 2020, Calouro said part of that change will look like more de-escalation training and internal accountability.
“It was universal. Nobody watched the George Floyd incident and thought, ‘That guy’s doing it right,’” he said. “We police each other first.”
But the change also includes smaller cultural shifts, like making sure new recruits feel welcomed on their first day because the “hurdle” to cross is cleared when they graduate the police academy, and phasing out the “downward-facing” leadership style in favor of a partnership among command staff that supports captain – and sergeant-level leaders.
Calouro opted to take five graduate-level classes while at the academy, three of which were leadership classes.
“I wanted to have a more outward-facing view of what leadership should be,” he said.
As those changes start to take place, Calouro said the department will be in good shape to anticipate the needs of the city and make good choices when it comes time for proposed expansions to the department, such as the public safety complex that Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has cited as a priority for this term.
“That’s a huge piece of the puzzle because there is no take-back,” Calouro said, citing expanded crime scene processing facilities, mental health and social services, real-time crime detection and dispatch abilities.
Calouro said he was grateful to Chief Thomas Oates, also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and the Baldelli-Hunt’s administration for approving and supporting his time at Quantico. Though he “wanted to make it as hard as [he] could to get the most out of it,” Calouro graduated with a 98.8 grade-point average and earned both a certification of completion for from the FBI National Academy and a certification of advanced graduate studies from the University of Virginia with concentrations in leadership and management. He also received the “trophied yellow brick” for completing the Yellow Brick Road obstacle course challenge of physical fitness.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.