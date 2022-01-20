LINCOLN – Friends and family members bade their final farewell to legendary Mount St. Charles Academy hockey coach Normand “Bill” Belisle on Wednesday.
Belisle led Mount's boys hockey team to 32 state championships over a span of more than four decades as the helm. He passed away at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence last week at the age of 92.
He was known for establishing the Manville Farm League for youth baseball in 1968. He was the longtime rink manager at Mount Saint Charles Academy and, as Mount's head coach of the boys Ice Hockey Team, he became the winningest high school hockey coach in the country.
He mentored thousands of youth in the fundamentals of the game of hockey. In 2018, he was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
A lifelong resident of Manville, Belisle was late to rest after a service in the village's St. James Church on Wednesday.
His survivors include include four sons, William, John, David and Peter Belisle, ten grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
